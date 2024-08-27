Bike Share Toronto users frustrated by non-operational docks
Posted August 27, 2024 4:55 pm.
Last Updated August 27, 2024 5:15 pm.
Cyclists who rely on Bike Share Toronto to get around the city might encounter some trouble returning their bikes as of late due to non-operational docks.
The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) which operates the city’s bicycle-sharing system, says it is aware of the problem and is working to fix it.
“The issue stems from higher-than-expected usage of the system which results in more wear and tear on the assets, coupled with the fact that some stations are nearing end-of-life,” Justin Hanna, the director of Bike Share Toronto, wrote in a statement to CityNews Toronto. “The TPA has plans in place to address the issues which include increasing resource allocation towards repairs, and gradually replacing end-of-life equipment.”
The non-operational docks have some cyclists posting about their frustrations on social media.
One user who shared a video about his struggles returning a rented bike, says he had to travel to three different Bike Share stations around his neighbourhood before he was able to find a working dock.
Users are advised to double-check and ensure their bikes are docked successfully upon return.
The penalty for losing one of the city-owned bikes is $1,200.