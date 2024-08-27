Bike Share Toronto users frustrated by non-operational docks

Cyclists who rely on Bike Share Toronto to get around the city might encounter some trouble returning their bikes as of late due to non-operational docks.

The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) which operates the city’s bicycle-sharing system, says it is aware of the problem and is working to fix it.

“The issue stems from higher-than-expected usage of the system which results in more wear and tear on the assets, coupled with the fact that some stations are nearing end-of-life,” Justin Hanna, the director of Bike Share Toronto, wrote in a statement to CityNews Toronto. “The TPA has plans in place to address the issues which include increasing resource allocation towards repairs, and gradually replacing end-of-life equipment.”

The non-operational docks have some cyclists posting about their frustrations on social media.

@stephenthomasm Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love using BikeShareToronto, but if the problem isn’t finding a bike, or finding a dock with space to return a bike, or getting a bike that is in poor (gears slipping, squeaky brakes) condition and hardly rideable, then the next thing is docks that don’t actually work. We need to get these up and running smoother. @blogTO @Tangerine Bank @cityoftoronto ♬ original sound – Stephen-Thomas Macie

One user who shared a video about his struggles returning a rented bike, says he had to travel to three different Bike Share stations around his neighbourhood before he was able to find a working dock.

Users are advised to double-check and ensure their bikes are docked successfully upon return.

The penalty for losing one of the city-owned bikes is $1,200.