Man critically injured in North York double shooting

A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and another person was injured in an early-morning shooting in North York.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting just after midnight in the Sheppard Avenue West and Rivalda Road area in Humbermede.

An adult male was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, where he is undergoing surgery. A second male victim was assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.