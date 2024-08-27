Man critically injured in North York double shooting
Posted August 27, 2024 5:43 am.
Last Updated August 27, 2024 7:42 am.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital, and another person was injured in an early-morning shooting in North York.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting just after midnight in the Sheppard Avenue West and Rivalda Road area in Humbermede.
An adult male was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, where he is undergoing surgery. A second male victim was assessed at the scene with minor injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.