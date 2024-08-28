Police release images of suspect in TTC sexual assault investigation

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting someone on board a TTC street car in the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, August 23, at approximately 7 p.m.

It is alleged that the suspect approached the victim on board the street car and then exposed himself and sexually assaulted the victim.

He then fled the streetcar.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other. He is described as six feet tall with a medium build, short hair and a black beard.

On the day of the alleged assault, he was seen carrying a backpack and wearing a black long sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans with a black baseball cap.

No other details have been provided at this time.