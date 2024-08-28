Travis Kelce buys Toronto racehorse that shares a name with girlfriend Taylor Swift

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 28, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2024 10:42 am.

Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is the new owner of a horse who lives and races at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Kelce purchased a significant share of Swift Delivery, a three-year-old racehorse who unmistakably shares a name with his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift. 

The couple began dating in 2023, and their relationship has gained significant attention from fans online and in the media.

Swift made headlines late last year when she started to appear at Kelce’s football games with a roster of celebrity friends, including actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice.

File – Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

His new horse, Swift Delivery, is set to race this Saturday in the $125,000 Toronto Cup at Woodbine Racetrack.

Swift Delivery previously won two races earlier this year. He’s owned by a group called “Team Valour,” which includes Kelce and American businessman Bruce Zoldan.

The two attended the 2024 Kentucky Derby together in May and have partnered in this new venture. Team Valour also owns the horse Animal Kingdom, which won the Kentucky Derby in 2011.

Photo shows Swift Delivery and Jockey Patrick Husbands at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Michael Burns).

On Saturday, Hall of Fame jockey Patrick Husbands is expected to take the reins aboard Swift Delivery and race to the finish line. The horse is trained by globally recognized trainer Mark Casse.

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour is scheduled to make a stop in Toronto this November. It’s unclear if the superstar will visit Swift Delivery’s stable.

Top Stories

Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case

Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday. The suspects, aged 65 and 48, appeared...

14m ago

Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire
Woman dead, several others injured in Toronto basement fire

One woman is dead, and others are injured, one critically, following an early-morning residential fire in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood. Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews...

3h ago

Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring
Toronto terror suspect came to Canada in 2018, became citizen last spring

A man facing terror charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto along with his son came to Canada in 2018 and became a citizen just months before his arrest.  Public Safety Minister Dominic...

9m ago

Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6
Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 that injured 6

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver from Toronto has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound portion of Highway 401 that injured six people. OPP officers were notified...

5h ago

