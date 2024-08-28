Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is the new owner of a horse who lives and races at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Kelce purchased a significant share of Swift Delivery, a three-year-old racehorse who unmistakably shares a name with his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The couple began dating in 2023, and their relationship has gained significant attention from fans online and in the media.

Swift made headlines late last year when she started to appear at Kelce’s football games with a roster of celebrity friends, including actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice.

File – Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

His new horse, Swift Delivery, is set to race this Saturday in the $125,000 Toronto Cup at Woodbine Racetrack.

Swift Delivery previously won two races earlier this year. He’s owned by a group called “Team Valour,” which includes Kelce and American businessman Bruce Zoldan.

The two attended the 2024 Kentucky Derby together in May and have partnered in this new venture. Team Valour also owns the horse Animal Kingdom, which won the Kentucky Derby in 2011.

Photo shows Swift Delivery and Jockey Patrick Husbands at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on July 19, 2024. (Photo by Michael Burns).

On Saturday, Hall of Fame jockey Patrick Husbands is expected to take the reins aboard Swift Delivery and race to the finish line. The horse is trained by globally recognized trainer Mark Casse.

Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour is scheduled to make a stop in Toronto this November. It’s unclear if the superstar will visit Swift Delivery’s stable.