Man, 19, and youth charged in series of Mississauga jewelry store robberies

Peel police arrests
PRP officers were able to track the two suspects down and arrested them a short time later in Toronto. Police said the suspects were found in a stolen vehicle and possessed property from the offences, as well as a replica firearm. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 29, 2024 12:03 pm.

A 19-year-old man and a youth have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a series of armed jewelry store robberies in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that on Monday at around 3:15 p.m., three suspects attended a jewelry store in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erin Mills Parkway.

It’s alleged that the suspects entered with their faces concealed and began smashing display cases and removing various pieces of jewelry before fleeing.

On Wednesday, at around 7 p.m., two of the same suspects attended the jewelry department of a store in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West. The pair entered armed with a hammer and a firearm and smashed the glass display cases, stealing multiple pieces of jewelry before fleeing.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

PRP officers were able to track the two suspects down and arrested them a short time later in Toronto. Police said the suspects were found in a stolen vehicle and possessed property from the offences, as well as a replica firearm.

Ali-Cem Vural, 19, of Woodbridge, Ont., and one youth were charged with robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of wearing disguises and two counts of possession of stolen property.

The suspects were held for bail hearings and appeared in court. The young person was not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

PRP said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges could be laid.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation
More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says more than 30 people are facing nearly 200 charges as part of a multi-jurisdictional firearms and drugs investigation. DRPS says Project Burton has led...

26m ago

New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1
New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1

Ontario students are heading back to school, but this year, the provincial government says there will be fewer distractions.

31m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March
Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March

It's time to get out there and fill up your gas tanks for the Labour Day long weekend, as prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will drop to their lowest amount since the winter. Roger...

1h ago

What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us. For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend...

6h ago

Top Stories

More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation
More than 30 arrested as Durham police share results of firearms, drugs investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says more than 30 people are facing nearly 200 charges as part of a multi-jurisdictional firearms and drugs investigation. DRPS says Project Burton has led...

26m ago

New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1
New rules on phones and vaping in Ontario schools come into effect Sept. 1

Ontario students are heading back to school, but this year, the provincial government says there will be fewer distractions.

31m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March
Toronto, GTA gas prices will drop to lowest point since March

It's time to get out there and fill up your gas tanks for the Labour Day long weekend, as prices in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will drop to their lowest amount since the winter. Roger...

1h ago

What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto

With the days getting shorter and kids ready to return to class, it means the September Labour Day long weekend is upon us. For those looking to get out and take advantage of the final long weekend...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home
One woman dead after fire in basement of a Toronto home

A fire in the basement of a home in Toronto’s west end has left one woman dead and several others injured. Afua Baah has the details as investigators try to determine whether the fire was set intentionally.

18h ago

2:08
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire
Woman dead, others injured in Toronto house fire

A woman is dead, and a man is fighting for his life in hospital following a fire that broke out in the basement of a two-storey home in Toronto's Dufferin Grove neighbourhood.
4:59
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary
CityNews Toronto speaks one-on-one with outgoing TTC CEO Rick Leary

As Rick Leary prepares to step down as CEO of the TTC, he spoke one-on-one with CityNews about his tenure, successes and regrets while in the top job. Nick Westoll reports.

2:07
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park
Ontario teen falls to death off cliff at Lynn Canyon Park

Fire crews say a 17-year-old boy from Ontario died after falling off a cliff at Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver on Sunday. Monika Gul reports that the incident has renewed safety reminders for the area.

3:42
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings
York Region sees dramatic surge in carjackings, shootings

Carjackings have more than doubled and shootings are up 92 per cent in York Region this year. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how police are tackling the issue.

More Videos