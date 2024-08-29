A 19-year-old man and a youth have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a series of armed jewelry store robberies in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that on Monday at around 3:15 p.m., three suspects attended a jewelry store in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erin Mills Parkway.

It’s alleged that the suspects entered with their faces concealed and began smashing display cases and removing various pieces of jewelry before fleeing.

On Wednesday, at around 7 p.m., two of the same suspects attended the jewelry department of a store in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West. The pair entered armed with a hammer and a firearm and smashed the glass display cases, stealing multiple pieces of jewelry before fleeing.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

PRP officers were able to track the two suspects down and arrested them a short time later in Toronto. Police said the suspects were found in a stolen vehicle and possessed property from the offences, as well as a replica firearm.

Ali-Cem Vural, 19, of Woodbridge, Ont., and one youth were charged with robbery, robbery with a firearm, two counts of wearing disguises and two counts of possession of stolen property.

The suspects were held for bail hearings and appeared in court. The young person was not identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

PRP said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges could be laid.