Pedestrian struck and killed, Highway 410 in Brampton closed for investigation

Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser
Peel Regional Police shoulder badge and cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 31, 2024 9:05 am.

Last Updated August 31, 2024 10:11 am.

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton.

Officers alerted the public of the collision just after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating the incident, but has not provided any additional details.

All lanes of the southbound Highway 410 are closed at Steeles Avenue. Police anticipate the closure to last several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police
Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police

Police say a woman who was pronounced dead following a house fire in Dufferin Grove earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo of Toronto was...

47m ago

Man accused of 'indecent act' at High Park public pool: police
Man accused of 'indecent act' at High Park public pool: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after he was accused of “indecent exposure” at a public pool near High Park.

44m ago

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep
Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep

Girls as young as 8 are turning up at dermatologists’ offices with rashes, chemical burns and other allergic reactions to products not intended for children’s sensitive skin.

2h ago

Man located with stab wounds, woman assaulted in downtown core: police
Man located with stab wounds, woman assaulted in downtown core: police

A man and a woman are in hospital after a stabbing in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police
Woman killed in Dufferin Grove fire was victim of homicide: police

Police say a woman who was pronounced dead following a house fire in Dufferin Grove earlier this week was the victim of a homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Jessica Perez Ocampo of Toronto was...

47m ago

Man accused of 'indecent act' at High Park public pool: police
Man accused of 'indecent act' at High Park public pool: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after he was accused of “indecent exposure” at a public pool near High Park.

44m ago

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep
Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep

Girls as young as 8 are turning up at dermatologists’ offices with rashes, chemical burns and other allergic reactions to products not intended for children’s sensitive skin.

2h ago

Man located with stab wounds, woman assaulted in downtown core: police
Man located with stab wounds, woman assaulted in downtown core: police

A man and a woman are in hospital after a stabbing in the downtown core early Saturday morning.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground
Waterfront Toronto seeks to create Canadas most unique playground

As the redevelopment of the Port Lands continues Waterfront Toronto has their sights set on creating the most unique playground in the country. Audra Brown with a look at what the massive playpark could look like IF they get the funding.

17h ago

2:24
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed by alleged drunk driver

The hockey community reacts to the death of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story.

18h ago

2:18
Toronto makes deal with feds to help flood issues
Toronto makes deal with feds to help flood issues

Toronto is continuing to grapple with how to deal with unprecedented flooding following heavy rain storms. David Zura on a partnership with the feds to help reduce flooding risk in one community.

20h ago

2:45
Engine failure leaves family in 8-month bind
Engine failure leaves family in 8-month bind

An Oakville family is speaking out after their months long battle with a major auto manufacturer to get an engine that failed replaced. Pat Taney reports.

2:39
32 arrested following investigation into Oshawa gang
32 arrested following investigation into Oshawa gang

Durham police say a 6 month investigation into an Oshawa-based gang resulted in 32 arrests and more than 180 charges laid. Erica Natividad with the details and ongoing frustration from police over repeat offenders.
More Videos