Pedestrian struck and killed, Highway 410 in Brampton closed for investigation

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton.

Officers alerted the public of the collision just after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating the incident, but has not provided any additional details.

All lanes of the southbound Highway 410 are closed at Steeles Avenue. Police anticipate the closure to last several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

