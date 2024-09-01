Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos earns Paralympic silver in men’s 400m

Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos
Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos has earned a silver medal at the Paralympic Games. Lakatos competes in the Men’s 5000m T54 Final at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France on September 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Angela Burger © Angela Burger

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 1, 2024 3:51 pm.

Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos has earned a silver medal at the Paralympic Games.

The Dorval, Que., native finished with a season-best time of 47.24 seconds in the men’s T53 400-metre final to collect his 12th career medal in his fifth Paralympics.

Paralympic and world-record holder Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand struck gold in 46.77 seconds.

Meanwhile, American Brian Siemann took bronze in 47.84 seconds.

The 44-year-old Lakatos was the leading qualifier in Heat 2 earlier Sunday with a then-season best of 49.04 seconds.

It’s his first medal in Paris after picking up four silvers at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

