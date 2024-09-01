Halton region trustees ‘concerned’ about provincial funding levels

An empty classroom is seen in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative

Posted September 1, 2024 9:07 am.

Last Updated September 1, 2024 9:08 am.

Halton District School Board (HDSB) approved their 2024-25 Operating Budget in spite of a shortfall. The decision was made following a presentation, and a unanimous vote. 

The shortfall is due to increases in labour costs associated with Bill 124 the controversial wage freeze legislation passed the Ontario government recently struck down as unconstitutional. The labour cost increases are being felt by boards of education across the province.  “The increase of provincial funding isn’t keeping up with the costs of education,” Trustee Robbie Brydon said. The budget calls for a reduction by $11 million, and 125 fewer staff positions. Among other things, this means larger kindergarten and special education classes. “What’s going to happen next year?” Trustee Kelly Amos. 

 In April, the provincial government unveiled changes to the core education funding formula allowing for the use of the 2021 census data from Statistics Canada. “Our government is investing historic levels of funding in public education to a total of $29 billion provided to school boards this school year,” Ministry of Education spokesperson Edyta McKay said. HDSB is going to get $838 million of that money, which, the ministry says represents an increase of 25.8% since 2018. 

 Director of Education Curtis Ennis believes recent changes to the funding formula will help HDSB. “I do believe, and hold out hope that the changing demographics in Halton Region will be more acutely reflected, and work to our advantage going forward,”  Ennis said. The Town of Milton has the highest number of portables, despite only having 23% of the Region’s population.

Trustees Establish “Fair Funding web page”

Trustees established a Fair Funding webpage as a resource to inform parents and students about how education is funded. Efforts to inform parents, and the community about the funding shortfall continues into this school year. 

 “Trustees remain committed to advocating for Fair Funding and raising concerns about the education funding for Halton students,” Collard said. The webpage on Fair Funding remains up as a resource for parents. “Trustees of the Halton District School Board look forward to continuing our discussions with the government of Ontario, including the recently appointed Minister of Education Jill Dunlop,” Collard added. 

Toronto rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting passengers
Toronto rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting passengers

A Toronto rideshare driver has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple passengers. He is scheduled to appear in court.

28m ago

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting, police say

Toronto police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday at Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road.

1h ago

Man, 21, facing multiple gun, robbery and assault charges
Man, 21, facing multiple gun, robbery and assault charges

A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing 13 gun, robbery and assault charges after an incident in the west end.

1h ago

Humber College station construction mostly done, but Finch West LRT opening date unclear
Humber College station construction mostly done, but Finch West LRT opening date unclear

The end of major construction at the station marks a Finch West LRT project milestone. Metrolinx officials hoped the line would open by the end of 2024.

1h ago

