Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns in full force today, meaning motorists and transit riders must find alternate travel routes in some areas.

King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. on Sept. 5 until 5 a.m. on Sept. 9.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said some streetcar routes will be adjusted and split between the east and west sides of University Avenue.

East of University Avenue

503 Kingston Rd, 504A King, 304 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars will turn back at Church Street, redirecting along Wellington Street to York Street, then eastbound on King Street

504B King streetcars will run between Broadview Station and Distillery Loop

West of University Avenue

504/304 King and 508 Lake Shore will turn back west at Spadina Avenue

504A King will operate in both directions to Dundas West Station

504B King will go to Humber Loop

508 Lake Shore will head to Long Branch Loop

The TTC said replacement buses will operate westbound from Jarvis Street, west on King Street, north on University Avenue, west on Richmond Street, south on Spadina Avenue and west on King Street to Portland Street.

Eastbound replacement buses will operate from Portland Street, east on King Street, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Adelaide Street, south on University Avenue and east on King Street to Jarvis Street.

Regular TTC service will resume at 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, but due to red carpet events on King Street, the TTC said service diversions would be necessary between 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

TIFF red carpet events will also be held from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14.