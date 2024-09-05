Road closures in place as TIFF returns to Toronto

TIFF
Visitors to the Toronto International Film Festival take photos in front of a TIFF sign in Toronto on Friday, September 9, 2022. Canadian filmmakers and programmers say homegrown talent could draw more attention at this year's Toronto International Film Festival as Hollywood strikes disrupt the industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 5, 2024 6:35 am.

Last Updated September 5, 2024 6:36 am.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns in full force today, meaning motorists and transit riders must find alternate travel routes in some areas.

King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. on Sept. 5 until 5 a.m. on Sept. 9.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said some streetcar routes will be adjusted and split between the east and west sides of University Avenue.

East of University Avenue

  • 503 Kingston Rd, 504A King, 304 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars will turn back at Church Street, redirecting along Wellington Street to York Street, then eastbound on King Street
  • 504B King streetcars will run between Broadview Station and Distillery Loop

West of University Avenue

  • 504/304 King and 508 Lake Shore will turn back west at Spadina Avenue
  • 504A King will operate in both directions to Dundas West Station
  • 504B King will go to Humber Loop
  • 508 Lake Shore will head to Long Branch Loop

The TTC said replacement buses will operate westbound from Jarvis Street, west on King Street, north on University Avenue, west on Richmond Street, south on Spadina Avenue and west on King Street to Portland Street.

Eastbound replacement buses will operate from Portland Street, east on King Street, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Adelaide Street, south on University Avenue and east on King Street to Jarvis Street.

Regular TTC service will resume at 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, but due to red carpet events on King Street, the TTC said service diversions would be necessary between 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

TIFF red carpet events will also be held from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

1h ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

18m ago

Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington
Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight. It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The Halton...

45m ago

2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video
2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras. Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m....

17h ago

Top Stories

Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know
Ontario's corner stores allowed to sell alcohol as of today. What you need to know

Convenience stores across Ontario are allowed to sell booze as of Thursday as the province significantly loosens its grip on the alcohol marketplace. Corner stores are excited about the change and expect...

1h ago

Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham
Video shows suspects carry out armed home invasion in Markham

York Regional Police (YRP) shared video surveillance of multiple suspects carrying out an armed home invasion in Markham. YRP officers were called to a residence near Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine...

18m ago

Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington
Man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Burlington

A man, woman and their dog are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Burlington overnight. It happened in the Guelph Line and Lowville Park Road area just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The Halton...

45m ago

2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video
2 suspects wanted after Richmond Hill vehicle arson caught on video

York police are searching for two suspects after a vehicle arson in Richmond Hill that was caught on security cameras. Officers were called to the area of Edgar Avenue and Yonge Street around 9 p.m....

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban
Educators, students adjust to the cultural shift of a cellphone ban

The classroom cellphone ban is underway in Ontario and some educators say it may take time before students, staff and parents adjust to this new technological reality. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

1:46
4 killed in Georgia school shooting
4 killed in Georgia school shooting

At least four people are dead after a shooting inside a Georgia high school. Ivan Rodriguez with what we're learning about the teenaged suspect.

15h ago

2:35
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw
City of Toronto seeks public input on renovictions bylaw

The process to get a renovictions bylaw on the books for Toronto is moving forward, with the city asking for the public's feedback as it formulates the legislation. Dilshad Burman reports.

14h ago

2:05
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth
NASA prepares to bring Boeing Starliner back to Earth

NASA officials say the Boeing Starliner spacecraft will return to Earth this weekend. Karin Caifa with the mission to bring the beleaguered capsule home, about about three months later than planned.

15h ago

2:48
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals
Kamala Harris unveils economic proposals

Kamala Harris is unveiling new economic proposals as the U.S. Presidential race remains neck-in-neck. Julia Benbrook with what Harris is proposing, and which candidate is leading in some key battleground states.

15h ago

More Videos