Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping

Video still showing four suspects attempting to kidnap a woman from Vaughan Mills parking lot
Video still showing four suspects attempting to kidnap a woman from Vaughan Mills parking lot on August 23, 2024. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 6, 2024 2:08 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2024 2:19 pm.

Police have made one arrest in a brazen attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills two weeks ago.

York Region police say around noon on August 23 four individuals in black hoodies, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached a woman and forced her into the back of a blue four-door Honda Civic, which had been reported stolen three days ago in Toronto. After driving a short distance the woman managed to escape, suffering only minor physical injuries.

Investigators managed to identify one of the suspects and with the help of Durham Regional Police arrested a 19-year-old on Sept. 5 in connection with the incident.

Jonathan Hewston-Bharat of Toronto is facing six charges including kidnapping with a firearm.

Police say at the time of the incident Hewston-Bharat was out on bail and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police say they continue to look for three other suspects described as male, Black with a thin build last seen wearing all black, black medical masks and gloves.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO
Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO

Veteran railway executive Greg Percy has been appointed the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. Percy, who has worked in the North American transportation industry for almost four decades,...

36m ago

'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?
'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?

For more than two decades, Toronto resident Sarah Barnett has been in a fight for her life. “In 2001 I was diagnosed with an astrocytoma, which is a brain tumour caused by a condition known as glioblastoma,"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments
Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments

Many of the houses and apartments in South Riverdale have been around for decades, but in two communities in the area, where homes never existed, are now under development. The area around the Port...

14m ago

Did the federal NDP throw a wrench into Doug Ford's early election plans?
Did the federal NDP throw a wrench into Doug Ford's early election plans?

All signs were that Ontario Premier Doug Ford was set to call an early election in 2025, a year ahead of schedule. But federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's decision to "rip up" the supply and confidence...

2h ago

Top Stories

Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO
Greg Percy named TTC interim CEO

Veteran railway executive Greg Percy has been appointed the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. Percy, who has worked in the North American transportation industry for almost four decades,...

36m ago

'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?
'I could be dead by then': Ontario plans to decrease MRI wait times, but when?

For more than two decades, Toronto resident Sarah Barnett has been in a fight for her life. “In 2001 I was diagnosed with an astrocytoma, which is a brain tumour caused by a condition known as glioblastoma,"...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments
Design, consultation work by Toronto agencies continues on massive Port Lands housing developments

Many of the houses and apartments in South Riverdale have been around for decades, but in two communities in the area, where homes never existed, are now under development. The area around the Port...

14m ago

Did the federal NDP throw a wrench into Doug Ford's early election plans?
Did the federal NDP throw a wrench into Doug Ford's early election plans?

All signs were that Ontario Premier Doug Ford was set to call an early election in 2025, a year ahead of schedule. But federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's decision to "rip up" the supply and confidence...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Night one of TIFF 2024
Night one of TIFF 2024

The first night of TIFF saw the return of Ben Stiler to the screen after a 6 year hiatus. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

17h ago

2:01
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities
Road closures in effect to accommodate TIFF festivities

With the Toronto International Film Festival back in town, drivers are in for a number of road closures. Jazan Grewal with more on how to get around.

17h ago

0:42
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga
Crews battle commercial fire in Mississauga

Emergency crews are responding to a commercial fire in Mississauga. Kyle Hocking has the details.

21h ago

2:17
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals
NDP's Jagmeet Singh explains why he broke support deal with Liberals

A day after pulling out of the confidence deal with the Liberal party, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh takes some more pointed shots at his former partner, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Glen McGregor reports.

21h ago

2:22
TIFF 2024 begins
TIFF 2024 begins

The Toronto International Film Festival has officially kicked off with more than 270 films to be featured over the next 10 days. Michelle Mackey reports on what fans can expect and the importance of Canadian cinema. 

21h ago

More Videos