Police arrest 19-year-old in Vaughan Mills attempted kidnapping

Police have made one arrest in a brazen attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills two weeks ago.

York Region police say around noon on August 23 four individuals in black hoodies, one of whom was armed with a gun, approached a woman and forced her into the back of a blue four-door Honda Civic, which had been reported stolen three days ago in Toronto. After driving a short distance the woman managed to escape, suffering only minor physical injuries.

Investigators managed to identify one of the suspects and with the help of Durham Regional Police arrested a 19-year-old on Sept. 5 in connection with the incident.

Jonathan Hewston-Bharat of Toronto is facing six charges including kidnapping with a firearm.

Police say at the time of the incident Hewston-Bharat was out on bail and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police say they continue to look for three other suspects described as male, Black with a thin build last seen wearing all black, black medical masks and gloves.