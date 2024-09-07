Public consultations continue for upcoming ‘renoviction’ by-law

The public weighs in on an upcoming law aimed at curbing illegitimate evictions. Afua Baah has the details on what Torontonians hope to see in the new municipal renoviction bylaw.

By Afua Baah and Denio Lourenco

Posted September 7, 2024 7:41 pm.

Last Updated September 7, 2024 7:45 pm.

Renovictions continue to be a hot button issue in the Toronto, but the public is being encouraged to have their say on an upcoming by-law that aims to bring the controversial move to an end.

“Renoviction” refers to a process when landlords evict tenants under the guise of extensive renovations, only to re-list the unit at a much higher price, and in most circumstances with few changes to the unit.

Public consultations on the new by-law are underway across the city. 

On Saturday, another session was held at the Etobicoke Civic Centre. Etobicoke North resident Barry said illegitimate evictions greatly impacted his community during the pandemic.

“We had 20 families evicted in Etobicoke North. These weren’t high rise buildings, these were low level and one floor, and it had a devastating impact on the families,” Barry said.

He would like to see the bylaw include a clause where landlords help families find a place close to where they are being moved from, as well as a tenants’ right to return to their original unit.

“They should be able to move back to their building at rents that are the same cost.”

Mike is another resident from Etobicoke. He said he would like the policy to include a rule where there is proper compensation for tenants who do choose to move.

“If they’re only going to give you one or two months’ rent, it’s not worth it to move.”

In June, city council approved a motion to develop its own by-law, similar to what Hamilton currently has, where landlords need to get a special license if they are doing repairs requiring tenants to leave their unit.

Related:

“We’re interested now in exactly how to do these things and implementation of these things and obviously the need for education, to work with tenants, to work with landlords,” said Ted Vanvliet, a project director with the City of Toronto.

While most landlords do not engage in renoviction behaviour, the City acknowledges that it is a troubling and growing trend.

“It really won’t impact landlords that follow the law. It’s those that want to skirt the law, just because they want to make extra bucks,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said.

The feedback from residents will be sent to the housing and planning committee next month. If adopted by council, the City hopes to have the new system running by Fall 2025. 

The next round of consultations happens at the Scarborough Civic Centre on Sunday. A city-wide online session will also be held on Monday. A downtown session is set for next Friday and another option available to residents is an online survey that is open until September 30.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows suspects spraying a North York plaza with bullets
Video shows suspects spraying a North York plaza with bullets

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student. Officers say a vehicle with three people inside entered...

35m ago

Woman arrested for threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa
Woman arrested for threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa

An 18-year-old college student is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly made a social media post threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say they were contacted...

1h ago

TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and more hit the red carpet
TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and more hit the red carpet

This year’s festival is expected to bring out celebrities like Elton John, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

2h ago

3 men, 1 woman sent to hospital after collision in North York
3 men, 1 woman sent to hospital after collision in North York

Toronto police say three men and one woman have been transported to hospital following a collision in North York. The collision occurred near Finch Avenue East and Page Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers...

22m ago

Top Stories

Video shows suspects spraying a North York plaza with bullets
Video shows suspects spraying a North York plaza with bullets

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old university student. Officers say a vehicle with three people inside entered...

35m ago

Woman arrested for threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa
Woman arrested for threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa

An 18-year-old college student is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly made a social media post threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police say they were contacted...

1h ago

TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and more hit the red carpet
TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez, Elton John and more hit the red carpet

This year’s festival is expected to bring out celebrities like Elton John, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

2h ago

3 men, 1 woman sent to hospital after collision in North York
3 men, 1 woman sent to hospital after collision in North York

Toronto police say three men and one woman have been transported to hospital following a collision in North York. The collision occurred near Finch Avenue East and Page Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO
TTC appoints former Metrolinx executive as interim CEO

The TTC has appointed Greg Percy as its interim CEO. As Jazan Grewal reports, the announcement comes just days after longtime TTC CEO Rick Leary’s departure.

21h ago

3:36
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto
Box blocking has become a common sight in Toronto

David Zura explains how box blocking results in worsening gridlock around the city.

22h ago

3:01
Tiff film with a Toronto connection
Tiff film with a Toronto connection

Stella Acquisto meets with the cast of 'Dullsville and the Doodleverse' to talk about the short animated film premiering at TIFF.
2:18
Temperatures falling this weekend in Toronto
Temperatures falling this weekend in Toronto

Humidity is dropping as temperatures are expected to fall this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the details.
1:57
TIFF brings big business to Toronto
TIFF brings big business to Toronto

Business is expected to boom during TIFF this year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with restaurants and Torontonians about what the festival brings to the city.

More Videos