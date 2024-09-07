Public consultations continue for upcoming ‘renoviction’ by-law

Renovictions continue to be a hot button issue in the Toronto, but the public is being encouraged to have their say on an upcoming by-law that aims to bring the controversial move to an end.

“Renoviction” refers to a process when landlords evict tenants under the guise of extensive renovations, only to re-list the unit at a much higher price, and in most circumstances with few changes to the unit.

Public consultations on the new by-law are underway across the city.

On Saturday, another session was held at the Etobicoke Civic Centre. Etobicoke North resident Barry said illegitimate evictions greatly impacted his community during the pandemic.

“We had 20 families evicted in Etobicoke North. These weren’t high rise buildings, these were low level and one floor, and it had a devastating impact on the families,” Barry said.

He would like to see the bylaw include a clause where landlords help families find a place close to where they are being moved from, as well as a tenants’ right to return to their original unit.

“They should be able to move back to their building at rents that are the same cost.”

Mike is another resident from Etobicoke. He said he would like the policy to include a rule where there is proper compensation for tenants who do choose to move.

“If they’re only going to give you one or two months’ rent, it’s not worth it to move.”

In June, city council approved a motion to develop its own by-law, similar to what Hamilton currently has, where landlords need to get a special license if they are doing repairs requiring tenants to leave their unit.

“We’re interested now in exactly how to do these things and implementation of these things and obviously the need for education, to work with tenants, to work with landlords,” said Ted Vanvliet, a project director with the City of Toronto.

While most landlords do not engage in renoviction behaviour, the City acknowledges that it is a troubling and growing trend.

“It really won’t impact landlords that follow the law. It’s those that want to skirt the law, just because they want to make extra bucks,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said.

The feedback from residents will be sent to the housing and planning committee next month. If adopted by council, the City hopes to have the new system running by Fall 2025.

The next round of consultations happens at the Scarborough Civic Centre on Sunday. A city-wide online session will also be held on Monday. A downtown session is set for next Friday and another option available to residents is an online survey that is open until September 30.