Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt
Posted September 11, 2024 1:35 pm.
York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last August.
It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road area.
Video of the incident shows the suspect vehicle following the victim’s vehicle into the garage and parking right beside her.
Two male suspects, who are dressed in black and wearing hoodies, approach the woman after she exits her vehicle and demand her keys.
A struggle ensues and the victim falls to the ground while the suspects hover over her, trying to get her keys.
Investigators say the suspects evenutally left without the victim’s vehicle.
They are described as:
Suspect 1:
- Male, Black
- Thin build
- Wearing a black-hooded
sweatshirt, black pants, black
mask, black sneakers
Suspect 2:
- Male, dark skinned
- Curly hair
- Tattoo on right forearm
- Thin build
- Wearing a black-hooded sweater,
white T-shirt, black pants, white
sneakers
The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Civic with an Ontario licence plate CLCK150.