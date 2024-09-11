Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects following an attempted carjacking in Markham last month. The victim was not seriously injured.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 11, 2024 1:35 pm.

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last August.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road area.

Video of the incident shows the suspect vehicle following the victim’s vehicle into the garage and parking right beside her.

Two male suspects, who are dressed in black and wearing hoodies, approach the woman after she exits her vehicle and demand her keys.

A struggle ensues and the victim falls to the ground while the suspects hover over her, trying to get her keys.

Investigators say the suspects evenutally left without the victim’s vehicle.

They are described as:

Suspect 1:

  • Male, Black
  • Thin build
  • Wearing a black-hooded
    sweatshirt, black pants, black
    mask, black sneakers

Suspect 2:

  • Male, dark skinned
  • Curly hair
  • Tattoo on right forearm
  • Thin build
  • Wearing a black-hooded sweater,
    white T-shirt, black pants, white
    sneakers

The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Civic with an Ontario licence plate CLCK150.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

2h ago

Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible
Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible

Days before the House of Commons returns for the fall session, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he will try to trigger a federal election as soon as possible. Speaking on Parliament Hill on...

1h ago

Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M
Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M

Ontario's Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is upping the stakes by introducing the largest-ever Lotto Max draw of $75 million up for grabs on Friday, with future jackpots increasing to as high as $80...

1h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

9m ago

Top Stories

Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll
Canadians find tip requests inappropriate for retail purchases, take-out food orders: Poll

We've all been there. You make a purchase at a store or pop into a restaurant to grab your take-out order and you're suddenly presented with a device asking how much you'd like to tip. Tipping has long...

2h ago

Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible
Poilievre says he will try to trigger federal election as soon as possible

Days before the House of Commons returns for the fall session, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he will try to trigger a federal election as soon as possible. Speaking on Parliament Hill on...

1h ago

Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M
Largest-ever $75M Lotto Max draw on Friday, future jackpots to reach as high as $80M

Ontario's Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is upping the stakes by introducing the largest-ever Lotto Max draw of $75 million up for grabs on Friday, with future jackpots increasing to as high as $80...

1h ago

TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion
TTC begins eliminating 'no-tap' Presto gates at subway stations to reduce fare evasion

TTC staff say they've begun removing 'no-tap' Presto fare gates at subway stations, starting with Line 4 Sheppard, due to fare evasion.

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal
NDP Caucus meets In Montreal

NDP Caucus Meets In Montreal, Trying To Find Redlines In Upcoming Sitting Of Parliament

18h ago

2:18
Caucus retreat day 1
Caucus retreat day 1

Liberals Name Special Economic Advisor, As Caucus Retreat Continues

3h ago

1:38
Gulf coast braces for Francine
Gulf coast braces for Francine

The next potential hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season is swirling in the Gulf and tracking toward the U.S. southern coast. Laura Aguirre with how many states are bracing for impact.

17h ago

3:11
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate
Thrilla in Philly: Harris and Trump ready for debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set for their first Presidential debate. Julia Benbrook looks at what we can expect, and how the host state of Pennsylvania could play a big role in November's election results.

21h ago

2:06
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga
Witness describes chaotic scene after woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot near the QEW in Mississauga. A witness tells Breakfast Television a vehicle pulled up, and a woman exited, claiming her friend was injured.
More Videos