Police release frightening video of failed Markham carjacking attempt

York Regional Police have released security video of a scary carjacking attempt that took place in Markham last August.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 31, at around 8 p.m. at a parking garage in the Enterprise Boulevard and Birchmount Road area.

Video of the incident shows the suspect vehicle following the victim’s vehicle into the garage and parking right beside her.

Two male suspects, who are dressed in black and wearing hoodies, approach the woman after she exits her vehicle and demand her keys.

A struggle ensues and the victim falls to the ground while the suspects hover over her, trying to get her keys.

Investigators say the suspects evenutally left without the victim’s vehicle.

They are described as:

Suspect 1:

Male, Black

Thin build

Wearing a black-hooded

sweatshirt, black pants, black

mask, black sneakers

Suspect 2:

Male, dark skinned

Curly hair

Tattoo on right forearm

Thin build

Wearing a black-hooded sweater,

white T-shirt, black pants, white

sneakers

The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Civic with an Ontario licence plate CLCK150.