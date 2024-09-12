Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Two suspects being sought by Toronto Police. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 12, 2024 4:35 pm.

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Investigators say the scam has been taking place across the Greater Toronto Area.

It starts with the suspects “shoulder surfing” the victims while they are withdrawing cash, obtaining their PINs.

“The suspects then distract the victim by various means, for example, by dropping something nearby, by engaging the victim in conversation and/or other means,” a police release explains.

While the person is distracted, the suspects grab their debit card from the ATM and immediately go to another machine to withdraw funds.

Police believe the same two suspects have been involved in numerous instances and their photos were released on Thursday.

Two suspects being sought in connection to an ATM scam targeting seniors. Toronto Police

Police provide the following advice to protect yourself from being victimized:

• be aware of your surroundings, particularly of persons waiting a short distance away from you while you’re using the ATM
• bring someone with you when using an ATM. If you are alone, use an ATM that is located in a public area
• protect your PIN by blocking the pin pad with your hand or your body
• do not count or visually display any money you received from the ATM
• maintain control of your debit card at all times

Top Stories

Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage
Toronto's traffic woes lead to surge in Bike Share usage

Have you ever crept along inch by infuriating inch through one of Toronto's infamous traffic tangles, seen someone casually whiz by on a bicycle and said to yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?" According...

2h ago

Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working
Toronto says data indicates management of traffic congestion is working

The City of Toronto is out with new data that officials say proves its measures to improve traffic congestion in some key areas are working. The focus points include Spadina Avenue's temporary bus lane,...

4h ago

TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year
TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations by end of this year

The TTC said Thursday it plans to shut down its TConnect WiFi service as it continues to roll out 5G cellular connectivity across all subway stations and tunnels. The TConnect system was launched more...

40m ago

3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton
3 teens charged in armed carjacking of luxury vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police have charged three 16-year-olds after they allegedly carjacked a luxury vehicle and then crashed it while trying to flee from police. It happened on Tuesday at around 5:50 p.m....

4h ago

