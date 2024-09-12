Police warning: elderly people being targeted at GTA ATMs

Toronto Police are trying to identify two suspects after several elderly people were targeted while withdrawing cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Investigators say the scam has been taking place across the Greater Toronto Area.

It starts with the suspects “shoulder surfing” the victims while they are withdrawing cash, obtaining their PINs.

“The suspects then distract the victim by various means, for example, by dropping something nearby, by engaging the victim in conversation and/or other means,” a police release explains.

While the person is distracted, the suspects grab their debit card from the ATM and immediately go to another machine to withdraw funds.

Police believe the same two suspects have been involved in numerous instances and their photos were released on Thursday.

Two suspects being sought in connection to an ATM scam targeting seniors. Toronto Police

Police provide the following advice to protect yourself from being victimized:

• be aware of your surroundings, particularly of persons waiting a short distance away from you while you’re using the ATM

• bring someone with you when using an ATM. If you are alone, use an ATM that is located in a public area

• protect your PIN by blocking the pin pad with your hand or your body

• do not count or visually display any money you received from the ATM

• maintain control of your debit card at all times