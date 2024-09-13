Maintenance work to close Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours next weekend

A road closed sign
A road closed sign in Toronto is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 13, 2024 6:35 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2024 7:11 pm.

Drivers already frustrated with the construction that has affected their commute along the Gardiner Expressway are going to have to pack their patience next weekend.

The City of Toronto says the expressway is scheduled to be closed from 11 p.m. on Sept. 20 until 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 for maintenance, cleaning and inspections in order to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the roadway.

Currently one westbound and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue as part of the long-term construction plan on the Expressway. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed as part of this phase of the work which is scheduled to go until 2027.

According to City officials, the 35-hour closure will be less of a disruption for motorists as crews will complete work equivalent to that of more than 30 overnight lane closures.

Among the work being done by multiple City divisions and Toronto Hydro simultaneously is the resurfacing of all three lanes across multiple stretches of the expressway, crack and pothole repairs, replacement of 1.4 kilometres of guide rail, replacement of signage and lighting, and clearing catch basins to prevent flooding.

Sections of the Gardiner will reopen in phases as work is completed.  

A statement says work crews will also use the closure to conduct repairs on the Dufferin Street bridge over the Gardiner Expressway. 

The York Street on-ramp will also be closed for construction over the same period as crews complete concrete and asphalt repairs to the ramp. The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. on Sept. 23 ahead of the morning commute.

City officials say during the weekend closure, a comprehensive traffic management plan will be in place to mitigate traffic congestion on alternate routes along east-west corridors.

If your plan to get into the city and avoid the Gardiner construction involves taking GO Transit, you’ll need patience for that as well.

Metrolinx says GO train service along the Lakeshore West line will be hourly that weekend due to maintenance and infrastructure work.

Top Stories

Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
Richmond Hill woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains

A 56-year-old Richmond Hill woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps...

1h ago

Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke
Man found in car suffering from gunshot wound in Etobicoke

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition following a daytime shooting in Etobicoke. Police were called to Islington Avenue just south of Bergamot Avenue after 3:30 p.m. Friday where they...

3h ago

Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open
Leslie Lookout Park, newest Toronto waterfront public space, ready to open

Leslie Lookout Park is located just east of downtown Toronto on Leslie Street and south of Commissioners Street. It will open on Sept. 14.

2h ago

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair
Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon. Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue...

2h ago

