Organizers kick off 44th annual Terry Fox run

Thousands of people are running, walking and biking for a cause with the 44th annual Terry Fox run underway.

There are 14 runs happening in Toronto. Most events will go until 1 p.m. on Sunday and will be held everywhere from the Beaches to North York, to Etobicoke.

The run raises money for cancer research and honours the memory of Terry Fox’s trek across the country while fighting cancer in 1980.

This year, approximately 3.6 million Canadians are expected to participate in the annual fundraiser.

The Terry Fox Foundation said it has raised more than $900 million in donations and funded approximately 1,300 innovative cancer research projects.

School events will be held across Canada later this week.