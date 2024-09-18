The Michelin Guide’s famous inspectors have ventured outside Toronto’s city limits.

The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the guide to cover “Toronto and Region” two years after its first foray into the city in 2022.

Destination Toronto made the announcement this morning, hours before Michelin is set to release its third annual guide for the area.

As it stands, the city boasts 13 restaurants with one star and one restaurant with two: Sushi Masaki Saito. A 14th restaurant with one star, Frilu, closed this summer.

Michelin also issues a guide for Vancouver, and announced last month that it would add one for the province of Quebec.

Toronto was the first Canadian Michelin Guide destination announced in 2022 and the sixth in North America.

The 2023 ceremony awarded stars to 15 Toronto restaurants—one of which received two stars—as well as 21 Bib Gourmands, 46 Recommended restaurants and two green stars. Last year’s selection comprised 82 restaurants and 28 cuisine types.