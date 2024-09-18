Michelin to award new stars in Toronto area as it expands outside city limits

Michelin guide
The Michelin Man takes photos with those in attendance at a ceremony in Toronto on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press and Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 18, 2024 8:27 am.

The Michelin Guide’s famous inspectors have ventured outside Toronto’s city limits. 

The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the guide to cover “Toronto and Region” two years after its first foray into the city in 2022.

Destination Toronto made the announcement this morning, hours before Michelin is set to release its third annual guide for the area.

As it stands, the city boasts 13 restaurants with one star and one restaurant with two: Sushi Masaki Saito. A 14th restaurant with one star, Frilu, closed this summer.

Michelin also issues a guide for Vancouver, and announced last month that it would add one for the province of Quebec. 

Toronto was the first Canadian Michelin Guide destination announced in 2022 and the sixth in North America. 

The 2023 ceremony awarded stars to 15 Toronto restaurants—one of which received two stars—as well as 21 Bib Gourmands, 46 Recommended restaurants and two green stars. Last year’s selection comprised 82 restaurants and 28 cuisine types.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

45m ago

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

15m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

29m ago

Top Stories

Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal
Rogers acquires majority MLSE stake from Bell in $4.7B deal

Rogers Communications Inc. has acquired Bell's 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's...

45m ago

Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec
Record $80M OLG Lotto Max produces two winners in Ontario, Quebec

Check your lottery tickets as soon as possible. Canada's richest-ever lottery jackpot has finally produced a winner, and lottery officials say there were two winning tickets matching the numbers drawn...

3h ago

Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen
Woman critically injured in DVP crash; ramps to Bayview/Bloor reopen

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). Emergency responders were called to the southbound DVP at the Bayview/Bloor off-ramp...

15m ago

Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in city's east end

Toronto fire crews responded to an active, two-alarm residential fire in the city's east end. Toronto's active fire incidents show crews were dispatched to 800 Broadview in the Danforth Avenue and Broadview...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire
1 dead in Scarborough apartment fire

Officials say one person was killed in a two-alarm apartment building fire in Scarborough. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

5h ago

1:55
Two men killed in North York shooting
Two men killed in North York shooting

Two men in their twenties are dead after police say they were shot following an altercation at a residential complex. Michelle Mackey reports from the scene near Jane and Driftwood.

12h ago

2:27
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again
Shots fired at Midtown jewellery store...again

A jewellery store in Midtown is the target of an overnight shooting for the second time in as many days. Shauna Hunt on the police investigation and reaction from neighbourhood residents.

22h ago

1:58
National housing market in 'holding pattern'
National housing market in 'holding pattern'

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in August fell compared to last year. Michelle Mackey is speaking with experts who say the market is in a holding pattern as buyers wait for lower rates.

2:34
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta
Former Blue Jays Biggio and Kiermaier reunite in Atlanta

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Atlanta Braves Cavan Biggio and Los Angeles Dodgers Kevin Kiermaier about playing for their jays and their fun rivalry off the field.
More Videos