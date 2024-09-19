Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner says he wants to stay with the team long-term and is open to having his agent discuss a new contract during the upcoming season.

Marner, 27, has one year left of his current deal that will pay him $10.9-million. He’s currently slated to become a free agent next summer.

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Marner said that while some players prefer not to have contract negotiations in the middle of a season, he’s not necessarily requesting the same.

“I don’t know if I would say that,” Marner answered. “But I think for my sake unless it gets really important or [I’m] really needed, I’m going to let my agent and Brad [Treliving] do all the talking and figure stuff out. I’m just going to focus on playing hockey and trying to help this team win games.”

At a media availability on Wednesday, Marner refused to discuss his future with the hockey team openly but did elaborate on his love for being a member of the Maple Leafs.

“I am passionate about this team. Passionate about this fan base,” Marner told Friedman. “I hope not [to leave as a free agent and play elsewhere].”

The Markham, Ont. native has been a lightning rod of criticism recently following yet another first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins; a series in which Marner scored one goal across seven games, finishing with three points.

Of the team’s “Core Four,” which consists of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Marner, the veteran homegrown Tavares ($11 million) and 27-year-old Marner are without contracts heading into next season. Matthews and Nylander signed extensions in August and January, respectively, with the former named captain.

Matthews’ new deal pays him an average of $13.25 million annually, while Nylander is owed $11.5 million per season.

Following Toronto’s playoff exit, there was rampant speculation that the offseason would bring some significant moves, including the possibility of a Marner trade. That didn’t materialize, primarily due to Marner’s full no-trade clause, rendering a deal more complicated.

Friedman notes that the public’s opinion of Marner is “very different than his teammates’ perception of him,” with many current Maple Leafs, including Matthews, defending the winger. More recently, Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon defended Marner, saying the Markham, Ont. native gets too much flak being in Toronto.

“He’s honestly one of the best players in the league,” MacKinnon said.

Drafted fourth overall by Toronto in 2015, Marner has developed into one of the league’s better two-way wingers and playmakers.

He’s eclipsed the 90-point mark three times, reaching a career-high 99 points in 2022-23. His best statistical output in the playoffs came that season. Marner finished with 11 points across 11 games after the Maple Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games to advance past the first round.

Marner has received votes for the Selke trophy, given to the player who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game, for six straight seasons. He finished third in Selke voting in 2022-23.