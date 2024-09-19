CNE says attendance ‘surpassed expectations’ following slow start

CNE
The CN Tower is shown in the background of rides at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White The Canadian Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 19, 2024 12:43 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 12:45 pm.

Attendance at the 145th edition of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto surpassed expectations.

A CNE spokesperson says despite getting off to a slow start attendance-wise due to lousy weather, 1.49 million visitors hit the Ex this year, above the 1.4 million expected.

It appears the Labour Day weekend – which included the air show – made the difference, with more than 400,000 visitors between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2. This year’s event ran from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.

The CNE generates an annual economic impact of approximately $112 million for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and $143 million for the province.

Plans for the upcoming CNE are already underway, set for Aug. 15 to Sept. 1, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion
NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will not be supporting Pierre Poilievre's non-confidence motion next week. Singh's announcement on Thursday coupled with the Bloc Quebecois signalling their intention...

27m ago

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

5h ago

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

4h ago

Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition
Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition

Ontario ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a nearly balanced budget, in part due to higher-than-expected revenue from international student tuition at colleges. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and...

1h ago

Top Stories

NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion
NDP joins Bloc in saying it won't back Conservatives non-confidence motion

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will not be supporting Pierre Poilievre's non-confidence motion next week. Singh's announcement on Thursday coupled with the Bloc Quebecois signalling their intention...

27m ago

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

5h ago

'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform
'A sardine can': GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously...

4h ago

Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition
Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition

Ontario ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a nearly balanced budget, in part due to higher-than-expected revenue from international student tuition at colleges. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:20
Hundreds march in support of Grassy Narrows
Hundreds march in support of Grassy Narrows

Having safe drinking water is still not the reality for many First Nations peoples in this province. Beverly Andrews caught up with a group who came all the way from Grassy Narrows to Queen's Park today.

20h ago

2:57
Brazen shooting in York Region park leaves two dead
Brazen shooting in York Region park leaves two dead

York region’s homicide unit is investigating a brazen shooting that left two dead in a subdivision park in Keswick. Shauna Hunt with terrifying witness accounts and the latest on the investigation.

21h ago

2:43
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll
Majority of Torontonians feel Premier Ford is doing a 'bad job": poll

An exclusive CityNews survey shows 55% of people in the city don't approve of Ford and even more feel it's "time for a change" if an election were held tomorrow. Mark McAllister breaks it down.

22h ago

2:19
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?

Questions are swirling around the U.S. Secret Service after a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Julia Benbrook and Faiza Amin discuss whether the agency is underfunded or mismanaged.

21h ago

More Videos