Attendance at the 145th edition of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto surpassed expectations.

A CNE spokesperson says despite getting off to a slow start attendance-wise due to lousy weather, 1.49 million visitors hit the Ex this year, above the 1.4 million expected.

It appears the Labour Day weekend – which included the air show – made the difference, with more than 400,000 visitors between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2. This year’s event ran from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.

The CNE generates an annual economic impact of approximately $112 million for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and $143 million for the province.

Plans for the upcoming CNE are already underway, set for Aug. 15 to Sept. 1, 2025.