3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham

Three people are in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Markham.

Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

One male driver from Stouffville was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while a female passenger from Stouffville was being treated for life-altering injuries.

A male driver from Markham was treated for minor injuries.

There was no indication as to what may have led up to the crash or if any charges are pending.