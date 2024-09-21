3 seriously injured, 1 critically, in two car crash in Markham
Posted September 21, 2024 7:29 am.
Three people are in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, after a crash involving at least two vehicles in Markham.
Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 48 near Major Mackenzie Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
One male driver from Stouffville was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while a female passenger from Stouffville was being treated for life-altering injuries.
A male driver from Markham was treated for minor injuries.
There was no indication as to what may have led up to the crash or if any charges are pending.