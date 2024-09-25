‘Truly bonkers’: Ford’s 401 tunnel idea met with ridicule, applause

An innovative solution to a growing problem, or an unrealistic and laughable pipe dream?

Reaction to Premier Doug Ford’s plan to explore the feasibility of building a tunnel under Highway 401 tickled those two extremes on Wednesday.

His supporters said it represented the type of outside-the-box thinking that’s needed to tackle the region’s traffic woes.

His detractors say the only thing Doug will be digging is a huge financial hole.

Politicians, pundits, and every day citizens were quick to weigh in.

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow called the idea “truly bonkers.”

“Doug Ford is going waste billions of tax dollars and create construction chaos along the 401 corridor for years, all while jamming even more congestion into an expensive tunnel. I wish he’d focus on completing the transit projects we’re still waiting for,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Toronto Region Board of Trade applauded the Ford government for its “visionary thinking” in a social media post.

“We need big and bold ideas, and a transit line under the 401 is exactly the kind of visionary thinking governments should pursue. The Highway 401 tunnel expressway feasibility study marks a pivotal moment in addressing the GTHA’s deepening congestion crisis.”

By integrating both car and transit solutions, this plan tackles gridlock at its core, offering a transformative path forward. (2/2) — Toronto Region Board of Trade (@TorontoRBOT) September 25, 2024

Terry Doyle offered a “cheaper, and quicker idea” than the mammoth tunnel project.

“Do something about the cost of Highway 407,” he suggested. “Whether it’s subsidy, whether it’s buying out the bad deal. Get people who are going through Toronto to bypass it.”

Here's a cheaper, and quicker, idea than building a tunnel under Highway 401. Do something about the cost of Highway 407. Whether it's subsidy, whether it's buying out the bad deal. Get people who are going through Toronto to bypass it. — Terry Doyle (@Terry_Doyle) September 25, 2024

Former Chief Planner for the City of Toronto, Jennifer Keesmaat, said the tunnel idea would only make matters worse.

“Building more highways or tunnels only serves … to create a funnel, concentrating traffic and creating gridlock at the destination,” she wrote on X. “To alleviate traffic, we must prioritize efficient, high-capacity transit options, not highways, not tunnels.”

The only effective way to reduce traffic congestion in a rapidly densifying region is to invest in more transit, particularly regional transit. High-speed regional rail is essential, as our city streets are already clogged with cars, leaving no room for further expansion.… — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) September 25, 2024

An X user named Kevin EcoLife thinks it’s a great idea. “This new driver and transit tunnel expressway under Highway 401 is a game-changer for commuters and businesses alike.”

Great to see Ontario taking proactive steps to tackle gridlock and improve infrastructure. This new driver and transit tunnel expressway under Highway 401 is a game-changer for commuters and businesses alike. — Kevin EcoLife (@greentomorro) September 25, 2024

Here’s a look at more of the varied reaction to the idea.

The Highway 401 tunnel expressway feasibility will help provide innovative solutions to our congested transit infrastructure while con’t to boost economic dvlpt, job creation and connectivity across the region. We look forward to the study and working together to build Ontario https://t.co/55p196HkzC — Joseph Mancinelli (@joemancinelli) September 25, 2024

A driver tunnel expressway under Highway 401 is a horrible idea.



I suspect that a transit tunnel will be more expensive and disruptive than the crosstown Eglington subway disaster.



Pay independent engineers to find solutions, not developers.



Buy back the 407 or make it free. — David Michaels (@michaelsecom) September 25, 2024

ORBA welcomes the government's announcement on building a new highway in the GTA



Today, the Ontario government launched the technical evaluation for the construction of a new driver and transit tunnel expressway under Highway 401. This expressway is expected to provide a… pic.twitter.com/vQ3qKSQ7aV — ORBA (@ONRoadBuilders) September 25, 2024

The OSWCA applauds @fordnation and the Ontario government’s plan to provide relief for commuters and boost economic growth in the GTHA with the proposed transportation tunnel expressway under Highway 401.



Read our full news release: https://t.co/hGV6sRodTo#onpoli pic.twitter.com/FAr2xeY6e5 — Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (@OSWCA1971) September 25, 2024