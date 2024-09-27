More incidents of rocks thrown at vehicles reported in Markham: OPP

Provincial police say they have received more reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in the Markham area.

It comes after two people suffered life-threatening injuries in the two-vehicle crash on Sept. 20, believed to be caused by a rock being thrown directly at a windshield.

Police say that around 10:30 p.m. that same night, they received two separate reports of rocks striking the windshields of vehicles travelling northbound on Highway 48 just north of Elgin Mills.

Both those drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries. No new injuries have been reported in the latest incidents.

No suspect information has been released about any of the rock-throwing incidents at this point. Still, provincial police have asked anyone in the area of Highway 48 near Elgin Mills between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sept. 20 and saw something suspicious or has any information, dash cam or surveillance video to contact the Aurora OPP or Crime Stoppers.