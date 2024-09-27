Teacher in York Region accused of sexually assaulting teen student

A teacher with the York Catholic District School Board has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage student.

York Regional Police (YRP) are not naming the school to protect the identity of the victim.

The investigation began on June 5, 2024, when York Regional Police said the teen student reported being sexually assault by a teacher.

“The accused has been working as a high school teacher for 22 years and for five years with the York Catholic District School Board,” a YRP release reveals.

Tony Paniccia, 47, of Toronto, facing three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation and one count of luring a child.