Oasis adds 2nd date for Toronto as part of 2025 reunion tour

Britpop giants Oasis will play Toronto next August. Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022.
By Meredith Bond and Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 2, 2024 3:39 pm.

Oasis has added a second date for Toronto to their 2025 North American reunion tour after what they call “phenomenal demand.”

The English rock band, composed of brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will now be playing both August 24 and 25 at Live Nation’s recently revealed Rogers Stadium.

Oasis also added second shows in East Rutherford, N.J., Los Angeles and Mexico City.

The rock band has performed in the Toronto area in the past, with shows in 1995 and 2005 at the Molson Amphitheatre (now Budweiser Stage) and Kool Haus, as well as in 1996 at Molson Park in Barrie, Ont.

Toronto tickets for both dates will go on pre-sale on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. ET, and the general sale will be held on Oct. 4 at noon ET. Rock band Cage the Elephant will accompany Oasis on the North American tour.

In August, almost 15 years after their 2009 split, Oasis announced they would reunite for performances in the UK and Ireland in July and August 2025. The Gallagher brothers, now aged 57 and 51, haven’t played together live, but they both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs.

Oasis is now scheduled to play 17 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin, starting at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4, 2025.

Many fans were frustrated in their attempts to secure tickets to the U.K. and Europe shows. Some people attempting to get onto the handful of authorized sales sites, including Ticketmaster, received error messages.

The band’s management team issued a statement earlier this week saying Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model would not be applied to North American tickets.

