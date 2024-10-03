2 men arrested for inciting hatred, publicly waving Hezbollah flags

Toronto police have charged two men with public incitement of hatred after they were seen waving Hezbollah flags at a demonstration downtown last weekend.

Officers say they approached the suspects near Armoury Street and University Avenue on September 28 and cautioned them about how the flags representing Hezbollah posed a threat to public peace.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese political party and militant group which has been listed as a terrorist entity by the Government of Canada since 2002.

Police say they disengaged with the suspects due to the large size of the crowd and public safety concerns, but later caught up with them.

Authorities have charged 34-year-old Ahmad Sheikhani of Oakville and 34-year-old Hamad Khalid Menshed of Mississauga with public incitement of hatred.

They are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on November 14.

“Our expanded Hate Crime Unit continues to investigate every reported instance of hate, including the presence of flags that promote terrorist organizations, as identified by Public Safety Canada,” Police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement.

“Charges can be laid at any time–whether it’s hours, days, or even weeks after an incident, including those that take place at demonstrations,” he added.

As the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel approaches, authorities are preparing for potential protests and acts of violence.

On Wednesday, the Chief announced that there will be an increased presence of undercover and uniformed officers throughout the city in the coming days.

Marked police vehicles will also be patrolling some communities with static red and blue lights to “enhance visibility.”

“In addition, three mobile command posts will be stationed in Jewish neighborhoods: one at Bathurst and Glencairn, another at Bathurst and Sheppard, and a third at Bathurst and Finch,” said Demkiw. “Additionally, a fourth mobile command post will be deployed to various mosques across the city.”

Police in Durham and York Region announced a similar move on Wednesday, saying they’ll be deploying more officers and command posts near faith-based institutions, schools and community centres.