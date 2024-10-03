2 men arrested for inciting hatred, publicly waving Hezbollah flags

A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim casts his shadow on a flag of Hezbollah during a religious procession in central Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 3, 2024 2:13 pm.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 2:19 pm.

Toronto police have charged two men with public incitement of hatred after they were seen waving Hezbollah flags at a demonstration downtown last weekend.

Officers say they approached the suspects near Armoury Street and University Avenue on September 28 and cautioned them about how the flags representing Hezbollah posed a threat to public peace.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese political party and militant group which has been listed as a terrorist entity by the Government of Canada since 2002.

Police say they disengaged with the suspects due to the large size of the crowd and public safety concerns, but later caught up with them.

Authorities have charged 34-year-old Ahmad Sheikhani of Oakville and 34-year-old Hamad Khalid Menshed of Mississauga with public incitement of hatred.

They are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on November 14.

“Our expanded Hate Crime Unit continues to investigate every reported instance of hate, including the presence of flags that promote terrorist organizations, as identified by Public Safety Canada,” Police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement. 

“Charges can be laid at any time–whether it’s hours, days, or even weeks after an incident, including those that take place at demonstrations,” he added.

Related:

As the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel approaches, authorities are preparing for potential protests and acts of violence.

On Wednesday, the Chief announced that there will be an increased presence of undercover and uniformed officers throughout the city in the coming days.

Marked police vehicles will also be patrolling some communities with static red and blue lights to “enhance visibility.”

“In addition, three mobile command posts will be stationed in Jewish neighborhoods: one at Bathurst and Glencairn, another at Bathurst and Sheppard, and a third at Bathurst and Finch,” said Demkiw. “Additionally, a fourth mobile command post will be deployed to various mosques across the city.”

Police in Durham and York Region announced a similar move on Wednesday, saying they’ll be deploying more officers and command posts near faith-based institutions, schools and community centres.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province. Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

1h ago

Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada
Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada

The Ford government has revealed details of its 95-year lease with Therme Canada as part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The controversial lease agreement for what is described as a European-style...

33m ago

3 boys found safe, mother charged with abduction after months-long pursuit
3 boys found safe, mother charged with abduction after months-long pursuit

A Durham Region mother is in custody and facing child abduction charges after a months-long pursuit by authorities across multiple provinces. Investigators began searching for 55-year-old Astrid Schiller...

1h ago

Victims identified in Courtice double homicide
Victims identified in Courtice double homicide

The two women killed at a home in Courtice have been identified in new court documents. Michael Belhu, 33, has been charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Katrina Zwolinksi and Laurie Crew. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure
Official confirms an Ontario child died of rabies after bat exposure

An Ontario health official says a child has died of rabies after being exposed to a bat in the northern part of the province. Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for the Haldimand-Norfolk...

1h ago

Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada
Ford government releases details of controversial 95-year lease with Therme Canada

The Ford government has revealed details of its 95-year lease with Therme Canada as part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The controversial lease agreement for what is described as a European-style...

33m ago

3 boys found safe, mother charged with abduction after months-long pursuit
3 boys found safe, mother charged with abduction after months-long pursuit

A Durham Region mother is in custody and facing child abduction charges after a months-long pursuit by authorities across multiple provinces. Investigators began searching for 55-year-old Astrid Schiller...

1h ago

Victims identified in Courtice double homicide
Victims identified in Courtice double homicide

The two women killed at a home in Courtice have been identified in new court documents. Michael Belhu, 33, has been charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Katrina Zwolinksi and Laurie Crew. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

3:05
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness

From the streets to a mobile shelter. Afua Baah speaks with one local builder who is putting together portable homes in a bid to tackle the city's homelessness crisis.

20h ago

2:38
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax

There's a big push at city hall to fix the vacant home tax that triggered thousands of complaints from Toronto residents. Afua Baah explains.
2:27
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial

Jacob Hoggard testified he did not sexually assault a woman in Kirkland Lake in 2016. Michelle Mackey has the latest from the trial in Haileybury.
More Videos