Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store in Oshawa earlier this week.

Officers say they were called to the Circle K at 1051 Simcoe St. N. near Beatrice Street East at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly entered the store and grabbed a quantity of cigarettes before attempting to flee the scene.

According to police, a witness attempted to block the door to prevent the man from exiting, at which point the suspect allegedly brandished a box cutter and fled.

No physical injuries were reported.

On Thursday, police said they arrested 28-year-old Michael Beggs in connection with the robbery. He is facing 10 charges, including uttering threats, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

No other details have been provided at this time.