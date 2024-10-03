Tesla issues 5th recall for the new Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview camera

FILE - Visitors look over a 2024 Cybertruck in the Tesla display at the Electrify Expo in north Denver on July 14, 2024
FILE - Visitors look over a 2024 Cybertruck in the Tesla display at the Electrify Expo in north Denver on July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 3, 2024 8:45 am.

Last Updated October 3, 2024 10:30 am.

Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.

Tesla has released a free software upgrade to address the issue and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 25.

Cybertruck owners have had to deal with a series of recalls since the vehicle went on sale in November. In June, there was a recall to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail. Two months before that, some Cybertrucks were recalled because the accelerator pedal could stick.

In the most recent recall, the company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the display screens in effected trucks may remain blank for up to 8 seconds after a driver shifts to reverse. The U.S. requires those screens to activate with a rearview within 2 seconds of shifting into reverse.

Elon Musk’s Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers in November, two years behind the original schedule.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with sexual assault, theft and resisting arrest
Toronto man charged with sexual assault, theft and resisting arrest

York Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault in Richmond Hill earlier this week. Officers say they responded to a call in a public area near Red Maple Road and High Tech...

1h ago

Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll
Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll

As the housing affordability crisis continues to impact Canadians across the country, a majority of immigrants feels they are being unfairly blamed, as they themselves see the dream of home ownership slip...

4h ago

Family of 5, including 2 young children and baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Family of 5, including 2 young children and baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and children, were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Investigators say a family of five was crossing Islington...

updated

1m ago

Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the officers were conducting an robbery investigation...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with sexual assault, theft and resisting arrest
Toronto man charged with sexual assault, theft and resisting arrest

York Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault in Richmond Hill earlier this week. Officers say they responded to a call in a public area near Red Maple Road and High Tech...

1h ago

Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll
Majority of new Canadians feel they are being unfairly blamed for housing crisis: OMNI poll

As the housing affordability crisis continues to impact Canadians across the country, a majority of immigrants feels they are being unfairly blamed, as they themselves see the dream of home ownership slip...

4h ago

Family of 5, including 2 young children and baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Family of 5, including 2 young children and baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto Police say a number of pedestrians, including a baby and children, were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Investigators say a family of five was crossing Islington...

updated

1m ago

Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton
Toronto police officer shot during vehicle stop near Yonge and Eglinton

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the officers were conducting an robbery investigation...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting
Toronto officer recovering at Sunnybrook hospital after shooting

A Toronto Police Service officer is recovering at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after he was shot, prompting renewed calls for action and support. Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:07
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown
Toronto police officer shot while investigating stopped vehicle in midtown

A Toronto police officer is in hospital after being shot during a vehicle stop near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

11h ago

3:05
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness
Local builder makes portable homes for people experiencing homelessness

From the streets to a mobile shelter. Afua Baah speaks with one local builder who is putting together portable homes in a bid to tackle the city's homelessness crisis.

16h ago

2:38
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax
Changes made to rollout of vacant home tax

There's a big push at city hall to fix the vacant home tax that triggered thousands of complaints from Toronto residents. Afua Baah explains.
2:27
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial
Jacob Hoggard takes the stand in his sexual assault trial

Jacob Hoggard testified he did not sexually assault a woman in Kirkland Lake in 2016. Michelle Mackey has the latest from the trial in Haileybury.
More Videos