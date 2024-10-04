Toronto Public Health has confirmed two cases of Listeria in the city, according to a statement released Friday.

The bacteria were found in sliced ready-to-eat deli meat sold by Summerhill Market, a local grocery chain that has locations in Rosedale, the Annex and Forrest Hill, among others.

Public health officials say the affected meat products have a label indicating they were packaged at 446 Summerhill Avenue. They were sold on or before Thursday, October 3 at the following locations:

446 Summerhill Ave.

1054 Mount Pleasant Rd.

484 Eglinton Ave. W.

1014 Bathurst St.

3609 Dundas St. W.

32 Wellington Street West, Aurora, York Region

While the affected meat may not look or smell spoiled, officials say it can still cause sickness and are advising residents to immediately dispose of or return the meat products to the location where they were purchased.

Anyone who may have consumed these products is advised to watch for symptoms of Listeria and to seek medical attention if any issue arises.

Toronto Public Health has launched an investigation into the outbreak.

Those who are most at-risk of getting ill from Listeria include older adults, pregnant people and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeriosis can start after three days or could take as long as 70 days to appear. They include:

Fever

Nausea

Cramps

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Headache

Constipation

Muscle aches

In severe cases, where the bacteria spreads to the nervous system, individuals can experience stiff neck, confusion, headache and loss of balance.

At-risk individuals are advised to avoid high-risk foods that are more prone to contamination, like ready-to-eat meats, soft cheeses, unpasteurized milk and raw fruits and vegetables.