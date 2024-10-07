Maple Leafs sign Pacioretty and Lorentz to 1-year deals, extend Webber

Steven Lorentz
Toronto Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz (18) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during first period pre-season NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, October 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 7, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated October 7, 2024 10:56 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a flurry of moves ahead of Wednesday’s regular-season opener in Montreal, most notably agreeing to a pair of one-year contracts with Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Pacioretty’s deal will be worth $873,770, and his games-played bonus could reach $600,000 if he meets it during the season. Lorentz will earn $775,000.

Both players were invited to Maple Leafs’ training camp on professional tryouts.

Pacioretty, 35, appeared in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season, scoring four goals and finishing with 23 points. He played four playoff games with the Capitals, registering an assist.

Related:

For his career, Pacioretty recently surpassed the 900-game threshold. He played 10 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, with whom he developed into one of the league’s best goal scorers, reaching the 30-goal mark on five different occasions. He captained the Habs from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Lorentz, a Kitchener, Ont. native, last played for the Florida Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup this past season. The 28-year-old appeared in 38 regular-season games with the Panthers, recording a goal and two assists. He appeared in 16 playoff games, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

The Maple Leafs also announced a two-year, two-way contract for 23-year-old defenceman Cade Webber. The new deal will begin in 2025-26 and become a one-way contract in 2026-27, carrying an average annual value of $825,000.

Webber, selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 4th round of the 2019 NHL Draft (99th overall), skated in 38 games during the 2023-24 season with Boston University, recording six assists.

In March, the Maple Leafs acquired the rights to the six-foot-seven defenceman for a 6th-round pick in 2026. The organization then signed Webber to an entry-level contract in April.

