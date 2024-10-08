Woman charged after victim loses more than $800K in alleged Toronto fraud scheme

Jodi-Ann Bonnick, 33
Police released a photo of Jodi-Ann Bonnick, 33, of Vaughan, Ont. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 8, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 10:08 am.

A woman from Vaughan, Ont. is facing dozens of charges in connection with an alleged fraud scheme in Toronto that saw one victim lose more than $800,000.

The accused and victim allegedly began discussing business opportunities within the city in September 2022.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that between September 2022 and December 2022, the victim placed nine orders for goods to be shipped to various retail stores in Toronto.

The victim lost $800,000 worth of goods that were never received, police said.

On Sept. 23, 2024, Jodi-Ann Bonnick, 33, of Kleinburg, Ont., was arrested and charged with 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, eight counts of making false statements to procure money and 10 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3, 2024.

Bonnick formerly operated a West Indian grocery store on Weston Road near Jane Street and faced similar charges in Jamaica where she is accused of defrauding a local businesswoman out of JMD$3.2 million worth of goods (roughly $27,000 CAD), according to reporting by the Jamaica Observer.

With files from Denio Lourenco of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets
Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets

A Tottenham mother was devastated to learn her attempt to buy Taylor Swift tickets at Rogers Centre for her daughter resulted in her losing $1,800. Dana Caputo bought two tickets to the sold-out concert...

4h ago

Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield
Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in...

11m ago

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

People in their 40s can now book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the ages of 40 and 74 can...

9m ago

4 arrested, more than 140 charges laid in Scarborough auto theft raid
4 arrested, more than 140 charges laid in Scarborough auto theft raid

Three men and one woman are facing a combined 142 charges related to what authorities called a stolen vehicle criminal operation in Scarborough. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said an investigation...

3h ago

Top Stories

Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets
Happy ending after Tottenham mother scammed $1,800 trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets

A Tottenham mother was devastated to learn her attempt to buy Taylor Swift tickets at Rogers Centre for her daughter resulted in her losing $1,800. Dana Caputo bought two tickets to the sold-out concert...

4h ago

Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield
Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in...

11m ago

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

People in their 40s can now book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the ages of 40 and 74 can...

9m ago

4 arrested, more than 140 charges laid in Scarborough auto theft raid
4 arrested, more than 140 charges laid in Scarborough auto theft raid

Three men and one woman are facing a combined 142 charges related to what authorities called a stolen vehicle criminal operation in Scarborough. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said an investigation...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary
Candlelight vigil marks October 7 anniversary

An estimated 20 thousand people gathered at the UJA Federation to honour the memory of those that were killed in the October 7th attack. Melissa Nakhavoly with the powerful commemoration on the one year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

12h ago

2:43
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas
Marking one year of war between Israel and Hamas

Thousands of Jews across Israel are mourning and remembering the lives of those killed and kidnapped in the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack. Karling Donoghue looks at how the country is marking the one year anniversary.

14h ago

2:31
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers
Cool and breezy with lake-effect showers

It will be cool and breezy with the chance of some lake effect showers on Tuesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:52
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel
Impact on Toronto politics one year since October 7 attack in Israel

As the war in the middle east continues one year later, emotions and tensions have only intensified here at home. Alan Carter describes how Toronto politics have been impacted since the October 7 attack in Israel.

16h ago

2:17
OPP investigating stunt driving incidents on Highway 401
OPP investigating stunt driving incidents on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers to use caution after stunning video surfaced of what police are calling stunt driving incidents on Highway 401 Sunday. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

More Videos