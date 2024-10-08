What’s causing the rise of sexually transmitted infections among young Canadians?

Condoms are displayed on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Aaron Favila

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 8, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated October 8, 2024 12:18 pm.

A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic.

The survey was conducted between March and April 2024 by the non-profit organization LetsStopAIDS. It included a sample size of 1,005 young Canadians aged 18 to 24 and an additional 100 people who identified as LGBTQ2S+.

According to the survey, seven in 10 sexually active youth who experienced unsafe or uncomfortable sexual encounters involving condom negotiation did not seek help. The report also revealed that 14 per cent of respondents had felt unsafe because someone pretended to wear a condom and/or removed it before or during sex without their consent.

This act is commonly known as “stealthing.”

When respondents were asked if they understood the meaning of “consent,” one in five said they didn’t know.

Researchers say the findings “underscore a critical need for youth to engage in more open and honest conversations with their sexual partners” and to broaden their awareness of sexual rights, HIV disclosure laws and the essential components of comprehensive sex ed.

According to the report, the majority of respondents indicated having one or more sexual partners in the last three months. However, only seven in 10 have ever been tested for STIs or HIV.

Among those who have been diagnosed with HIV or an STI, nearly 34 per cent did not seek treatment, an increase from 27 per cent in 2022.

When it comes to stigma and disclosure, 13 per cent of respondents said they may have received an STI from a partner who said they tested negative and five per cent of respondents admitted to withholding information.

Researchers say part of the problem might stem from health-care providers who aren’t discussing HIV testing options with young patients. They also suggest that the current Sex-Ed curriculum is “outdated,” leaving young people with little practical knowledge.

Condom use is also on the decline. Nearly 64 per cent of respondents reported “inconsistent” condom use, with one in five admitting they never used a condom.

This pattern was also noted in the World Health Organization’s latest report on sexual health and condom use.

“We know young Canadians are facing challenges when navigating topics like consent, condom negotiations and STI and HIV disclosure,” researchers said in their report. “While these conversations can be difficult, they are essential for fostering healthy relationships and empowering youth to take control of their sexual health.”

Top Stories

Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made
Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

Eligible people in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor's referral as of Tuesday. With this change, eligible women, non-binary, trans and two-spirit people between the...

41m ago

Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield
Corny caper: 2 suspects arrested after stolen ATM dragged through cornfield

Two women are facing charges after the brazen attempted theft of an ATM in Oshawa on Monday that saw the machine hooked up to the back of a pickup truck and dragged through a cornfield with officers in...

1h ago

Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions
Peter Nygard denied bail pending appeal of his Toronto sex assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions in Toronto and an 11-year prison sentence. An Ontario Court of Appeal judge dismissed the...

2h ago

Woman charged after victim loses more than $800K in alleged Toronto fraud scheme
Woman charged after victim loses more than $800K in alleged Toronto fraud scheme

A woman from Vaughan, Ont. is facing dozens of charges in connection with an alleged fraud scheme in Toronto that saw one victim lose more than $800,000. The accused and victim allegedly began discussing...

3h ago

