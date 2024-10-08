A new report on the sex lives of Canadian youth has revealed an alarming rise in new HIV and sexually transmitted infections among the demographic.

The survey was conducted between March and April 2024 by the non-profit organization LetsStopAIDS. It included a sample size of 1,005 young Canadians aged 18 to 24 and an additional 100 people who identified as LGBTQ2S+.

According to the survey, seven in 10 sexually active youth who experienced unsafe or uncomfortable sexual encounters involving condom negotiation did not seek help. The report also revealed that 14 per cent of respondents had felt unsafe because someone pretended to wear a condom and/or removed it before or during sex without their consent.

This act is commonly known as “stealthing.”

When respondents were asked if they understood the meaning of “consent,” one in five said they didn’t know.

Researchers say the findings “underscore a critical need for youth to engage in more open and honest conversations with their sexual partners” and to broaden their awareness of sexual rights, HIV disclosure laws and the essential components of comprehensive sex ed.

According to the report, the majority of respondents indicated having one or more sexual partners in the last three months. However, only seven in 10 have ever been tested for STIs or HIV.

Among those who have been diagnosed with HIV or an STI, nearly 34 per cent did not seek treatment, an increase from 27 per cent in 2022.

When it comes to stigma and disclosure, 13 per cent of respondents said they may have received an STI from a partner who said they tested negative and five per cent of respondents admitted to withholding information.

Researchers say part of the problem might stem from health-care providers who aren’t discussing HIV testing options with young patients. They also suggest that the current Sex-Ed curriculum is “outdated,” leaving young people with little practical knowledge.

Condom use is also on the decline. Nearly 64 per cent of respondents reported “inconsistent” condom use, with one in five admitting they never used a condom.

This pattern was also noted in the World Health Organization’s latest report on sexual health and condom use.

“We know young Canadians are facing challenges when navigating topics like consent, condom negotiations and STI and HIV disclosure,” researchers said in their report. “While these conversations can be difficult, they are essential for fostering healthy relationships and empowering youth to take control of their sexual health.”