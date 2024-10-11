Toronto police seek help identifying man with memory loss

The Toronto Police Service is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the family of a man suffering from memory loss.

The man, who is believed to be around 40-years-old, was found in the Sentinel Road and Grandravine Drive area on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at approximately 7 p.m.

“He has no identification and is unable to recall his name or where he lives, or any contact details for family members or close acquaintances,” a TPS release states.

He’s around five foot eight with a medium build, brown eyes, short hair and patchy facial hair.

If you can help, contact Toronto Police.