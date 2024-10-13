3,300 households without power in Markham

More than 3,300 households in Markham are without power, according to hydro provider Alectra Utilities.

The outage is in the area of Warden East to Kennedy and extends to Highway 407 north to 16th Avenue.

There’s no word on what could have caused the outage, but Alectra Utilities expects power to be restored between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities are warning drivers to treat intersections like a four-way stop if traffic lights are out.