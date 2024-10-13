Man wanted for alleged exposure, sexual assault aboard TTC bus

Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an indecent act and sexual assault aboard a TTC bus
Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an indecent act and sexual assault aboard a TTC bus on Oct. 1, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 13, 2024 8:46 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself aboard a TTC bus earlier this month.

Investigators say just before 5:30 p.m. on October 1 the man was aboard a bus in the Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West area when he exposed himself and then attempted to push his body against other passengers before getting off and fleeing the scene.

He’s described as 40 to 50 years old, six-foot-two to six-foot-three with a slim build, short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing an army green camo-coloured baseball cap with the word “Wrangler” on the front, a grey jacket, light grey or beige cargo pants, clear glasses with metal frames and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

