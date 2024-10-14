Gardiner reopened after car crashed into firetruck near Islington

A vehicle crashed into a fire truck on the Gardiner.
A vehicle crashed into a parked fire truck on the Gardiner Expressway near Park Lawn Road on Oct. 14, 2024. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 14, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2024 8:17 am.

All lanes of the Gardiner expressway reopened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Monday, following a collision between a fire truck and another vehicle.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio a fire truck was on scene of an accident on the highway near Park Lawn Road and was blocking lanes one and two when it was struck by the vehicle around 5:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

No other injuries were reported.

All westbound lanes of the Gardiner were closed at Park Lawn for more than two hours, but have since reopened.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested
Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody. According to Toronto police Rejean...

18h ago

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton

One man in his hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in the Keele Street and Eglinton West area on Sunday night. Police were called to the location near Irving Road shortly after 11 p.m....

2h ago

Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school
Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school

Members of the Jewish community are calling for concrete action following the second shooting in five months outside a Jewish girls' elementary school in North York. A tarp covers the front window where...

15h ago

Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP
Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP

You will see an increased presence across Ontario highways this long weekend as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participate in Operation Impact which focuses on aggressive, impaired, and distracted driving...

16h ago

Top Stories

Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested
Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody. According to Toronto police Rejean...

18h ago

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Keele and Eglinton

One man in his hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in the Keele Street and Eglinton West area on Sunday night. Police were called to the location near Irving Road shortly after 11 p.m....

2h ago

Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school
Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school

Members of the Jewish community are calling for concrete action following the second shooting in five months outside a Jewish girls' elementary school in North York. A tarp covers the front window where...

15h ago

Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP
Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP

You will see an increased presence across Ontario highways this long weekend as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participate in Operation Impact which focuses on aggressive, impaired, and distracted driving...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

15h ago

3:43
Community leaders demand concrete action after shooting at Jewish girls' school
Community leaders demand concrete action after shooting at Jewish girls' school

The school’s rabbis along with community leaders gathered outside Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School to condemn the violence and call on governments to step up and take action Rhianne Campbell reports.

15h ago

2:43
OPP take part in operation impact as they see rise in distracted driving this year
OPP take part in operation impact as they see rise in distracted driving this year

The OPP is out in full force in a bid to keep road users safe this long weekend. As Afua Baah reports, police are seeing a concerning uptick in one of the big four driving offences this year.

16h ago

0:53
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad

A first for Canada as four female students from a Mississauga school have been crowned champions at the World Robot Olympiad.

2:59
Uplifting twist in story of iconic pizzeria
Uplifting twist in story of iconic pizzeria

After three decades of giving back to his community, a beloved pizza store owner in Mississauga was honoured with a special award on Friday night. David Zura explains.

More Videos