Gardiner reopened after car crashed into firetruck near Islington
Posted October 14, 2024 7:31 am.
Last Updated October 14, 2024 8:17 am.
All lanes of the Gardiner expressway reopened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Monday, following a collision between a fire truck and another vehicle.
Police tell 680 NewsRadio a fire truck was on scene of an accident on the highway near Park Lawn Road and was blocking lanes one and two when it was struck by the vehicle around 5:30 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.
No other injuries were reported.
All westbound lanes of the Gardiner were closed at Park Lawn for more than two hours, but have since reopened.