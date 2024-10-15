Man facing hate crime charges for stealing an Israeli flag from a car

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 15, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 5:09 pm.

A Toronto man is facing hate crime charges after he allegedly stole an Israeli flag from someone’s car in two separate incidents.

Police say they received a call for a theft under $5,000 on July 30 near The Queensway and North Queen Street.

The suspect allegedly approached a car and stole an Israeli flag from the vehicle. He then returned to the scene of the crime six days later and stole another Israeli flag from the same vehicle.

Police arrested 30-year-old Husam Abu Hashem of Toronto on October 10. He is facing two counts of theft under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 27.

The investigation is being treated as a hate-motivated offence.

