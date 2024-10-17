A 40-year-old motorcyclist is facing numerous offences, including stunt driving, after allegedly recording videos of himself going as fast as 250 km/h and fleeing from police.

York Regional Police (YRP) shared details of the arrest on Thursday, saying this individual put his own life at risk “for clout on social media.”

In a news release, Peel Regional Police (PRP) noted that in September, investigators became aware of an online social media channel where multiple videos were being posted of a motorcycle “driving dangerously and at high rates of speed.” Between June and September, the rider allegedly posted multiple videos of himself driving.

The videos show a caption that reads, “I’m feeling [sic] kinda goofy today.” They also capture the motorcyclist speeding and dangerously weaving through vehicles.

Afterwards, a second caption reads, “Whoopsy. Silly me,” and shows the motorcyclist pulled over by YRP officers. The accused then speeds away through a local gas station.

This motorcyclist filmed himself driving dangerously and fleeing from @YRP, putting his life and others at risk for clout on social media.



YRP arrested 40-year-old Gregory Harrington of Bolton, Ont., and charged him with 16 counts of dangerous operation, 14 counts of stunt driving and two counts of flight from police. The motorcycle, a 2014 Yamaha R6, was also seized.

PRP said Harrington faces separate and additional charges, including five counts of dangerous operation, five counts of driving a motor vehicle to perform a stunt, one count of racing a motor vehicle, and four counts of speeding.

No injuries were reported.

“‘Doing it for social’ is no excuse for dangerous driving,” wrote YRP on X. “Even if it’s for Instagram, there is no excuse for stunt driving.”

YRP said the motorcycle would be impounded for 14 days, and the accused’s licence would be suspended for 30 days. He could face a fine of up to $10,000, a lifetime licence suspension or six months in jail.

YRP said the arrest was made as part of Project Splitting Eagle, a partnership with PRP that tackles dangerous driving.