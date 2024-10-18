Police warn of ‘significant consequences’ after Newmarket teen charged in replica gun case

A Walther adult air pistol
A Walther adult air pistol is seen in this undated photo. WALTHER/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2024 1:08 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2024 1:09 pm.

A 17-year-old from Newmarket is facing eight weapons-related charges and police in York Region are warning the public of the “significant consequences” that can arise from using a replica handgun.

Investigators say they responded to four separate calls on Oct. 16 in which several people were struck multiple times by a BB gun allegedly fired by a group of teens in a grey sedan in the area of Davis Drive and Alexander Road. No serious physical injuries were reported.

The youth, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing four counts of assault with a weapon and four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police add the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests “are anticipated.”

Police are also warning the public that any call involving a firearm is treated as legitimate and that until it is investigated there is no way to tell if a weapon is real or not.

“Police-involved shootings have occurred where the firearm is later determined to have been a replica and the officer has been found to be justified in their actions,” officials said in a statement on Friday.

“Replica firearms, air guns, gel guns or toy guns used in the commission of another offence are considered legitimate weapons and those responsible with face significant criminal charges.”

Police add that anyone who causes property damage or injures another person using an air gun could also be subject to civil liability in addition to criminal charges.

