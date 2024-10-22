Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen’s Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program.

A rally started at Queen’s Park around 9:30 a.m., and several daycares across Toronto were expected to participate.

The protest involves dozens of private daycare operators who are currently participating in the national program and are concerned about the upcoming funding changes in Ontario.

The program has cut costs for parents in half, but operators say the changes planned by the Ford government will limit funding, which could force some to go out of business.

Earlier this week, Jacky Sheppard with the Private Operators Group (POG) said the federal funding formula would change in January from revenue replacement, meaning they were paid back some of the revenue loss associated with the cheaper daycare, to cost-based funding, with profits capped at eight per cent.

Sheppard told CityNews that an awareness campaign has been ongoing for the last two weeks, and they’ve offered options to daycare operators to participate, including potential closures.

The cost-based system could also mean scaling back enhanced learning and engagement programs. Some daycares would simply opt out of the national program, which would mean double or triple the fees that parents pay.

Zoe Prassoulis, who runs a daycare centre in Vaughan, said the changes could mean operators will have to constantly get government permission for expenses.

“If this rolls out, we’re looking at underfunded centers, we’re looking at closures and we’re looking at very low quality and we want parents to know that affordability … we want that to stay,” she said.

In Toronto, more than 1,000 licensed daycares have opted into the program, and 324 of those are commercial sites. Any centre that withdraws would see parent fees double or even triple.

Sheppard said they have heard from over 50 centres that they will withdraw from the program if nothing changes.

A Minister of Education spokesperson said in a statement that the new funding formula “is consistent across the province and funds operators based on the true costs of operating childcare.”

“For this national program to fully succeed, the federal government needs to provide more funding to support parents and operators.”

A rally is also being planned for Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday.

With files from Meredith Bond, CityNews