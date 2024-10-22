Some GTA private daycare centres protest at Queen’s Park over new funding formula

Dozens of private daycare operators protest provincial changes to the national daycare program at Queen's Park on Oct. 22, 2024
Dozens of private daycare operators protest provincial changes to the national daycare program at Queen's Park on Oct. 22, 2024. (Shauna Hunt/CityNews)

By Kevin Misener and Shauna Hunt

Posted October 22, 2024 9:45 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2024 11:22 am.

Some private daycare operators in the GTA are closed Tuesday as dozens gather at Queen’s Park to protest the new funding formula for the $10-a-day childcare program.

A rally started at Queen’s Park around 9:30 a.m., and several daycares across Toronto were expected to participate.

The protest involves dozens of private daycare operators who are currently participating in the national program and are concerned about the upcoming funding changes in Ontario.

The program has cut costs for parents in half, but operators say the changes planned by the Ford government will limit funding, which could force some to go out of business.

Earlier this week, Jacky Sheppard with the Private Operators Group (POG) said the federal funding formula would change in January from revenue replacement, meaning they were paid back some of the revenue loss associated with the cheaper daycare, to cost-based funding, with profits capped at eight per cent.

Sheppard told CityNews that an awareness campaign has been ongoing for the last two weeks, and they’ve offered options to daycare operators to participate, including potential closures.

The cost-based system could also mean scaling back enhanced learning and engagement programs. Some daycares would simply opt out of the national program, which would mean double or triple the fees that parents pay.

Zoe Prassoulis, who runs a daycare centre in Vaughan, said the changes could mean operators will have to constantly get government permission for expenses.

“If this rolls out, we’re looking at underfunded centers, we’re looking at closures and we’re looking at very low quality and we want parents to know that affordability … we want that to stay,” she said.

Related:

In Toronto, more than 1,000 licensed daycares have opted into the program, and 324 of those are commercial sites. Any centre that withdraws would see parent fees double or even triple.

Sheppard said they have heard from over 50 centres that they will withdraw from the program if nothing changes.

A Minister of Education spokesperson said in a statement that the new funding formula “is consistent across the province and funds operators based on the true costs of operating childcare.”

“For this national program to fully succeed, the federal government needs to provide more funding to support parents and operators.”

A rally is also being planned for Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday.

With files from Meredith Bond, CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

2h ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

41m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

5h ago

Top Stories

Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario
Thousands of dollars in stolen Pokémon cards, golf carts and golf clubs recovered across Ontario

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the details of a stolen property investigation that saw officers recover close to $500,000 in items, including rare Pokémon cards, golf carts, golf clubs, and construction...

2h ago

Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later
Politicians remember Parliament Hill attack a decade later

Federal politicians are marking the 10th anniversary of the deadly shooting on Parliament Hill that killed a 24-year-old reservist and forced the prime minister and MPs into lockdown for hours. Nathan...

41m ago

'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace
'Time for change is now': PSWs at Rexdale LTC home allege racism, harassment at workplace

Dozens of people gathered outside a Rexdale long-term care home on Monday to protest what they call a toxic work environment, chronic mismanagement, severe staffing shortages, and increasing workloads. "When...

4h ago

Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays
Thousands of international students miss fall semester amid uncertainty, visa delays

Thousands of international students expected to study at three Ontario colleges are missing the fall semester, after Ottawa announced it would further tighten Canada's study permit system.  Some...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home
'Toxic workplace': protesters demand action at long-term care home

Staff and union members protested at Kipling Acres, alleging harassment and racism at the city-run home. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

5:02
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time
Toronto police 911 centre recently saw nearly 12-minute wait time

CityNews has learned the Toronto Police Service's 911 communications centre saw wait times approach 12 minutes during a recent afternoon. Nick Westoll has more on the delays, the reaction and the calls for more action. 

14h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building
E-bikes catch fire in garage of mid-town apartment building

Fire officials are investigating after flames erupted in a mid-town parking garage where roughly 20 E-bikes were being stored. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

3:00
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival
New details emerge regarding 'Hot in Toronto' Music Festival

In a follow-up to a story first reported by Speakers Corner, we’re learning new details about a highly promoted hip hop music festival that was cancelled abruptly this past summer.

22h ago

2:21
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze
E-bikes catch fire in 3-alarm blaze

Fire officials are trying to determine how more than a dozen electric bicycles went up in flames in the underground parking lot of a midtown residential building. Shauna Hunt on the 3-alarm blaze that sent one person to hospital.

23h ago

More Videos