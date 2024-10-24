Following the highly-anticipated Canadian debut of Shake Shack in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square, two more locations are set to open in the coming months.

Shake Shack Canada confirmed in a news release on Thursday that the new locations will be featured in Union Station and Yorkdale Mall in the winter months.

A company spokesperson said that Shake Shack at Union Station will be one of the few locations worldwide to feature a full bar and cocktails. The space will feature artwork by Toronto-based illustrator Pui Yan Fong, while Yorkdale Mall’s Shake Shack will display artwork courtesy of Toronto’s Vivian Rosas.

“Toronto has been incredibly welcoming, and we’re excited to further our presence in the city with these two fantastic locations,” said Billy Richmond, business director of Shake Shack Canada. “Both Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre offer unique opportunities to engage with our guests in new ways, and we look forward to becoming a part of these lively hubs.”

Shake Shack’s Yonge-Dundas location opened on June 13, 2024. The flagship Toronto restaurant is planned to be one of 35 other Shake Shacks set to open across Canada by 2035.

Danny Meyer founded Shake Shack in 2004, with its first location at Madison Square Park in New York City. Originally intended as a small hot dog cart, Shake Shack gained a cult following and became a permanent fixture in the park.