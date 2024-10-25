Toronto Public Library’s seniors’ club celebrates member’s 102nd birthday

A World War II veteran turned 102 this week and staff at his local library threw a party to celebrate the momentous occasion with the branch's Seniors' Club. Dilshad Burman with more on programming for seniors at the Toronto Public Library.

Bertram Hodes was 101 years old when he decided to get his library card in July because he had already gone through the entirety of his own collection and needed some new reading material.

Since then, he’s been a regular visitor to the Jane/Sheppard branch and joined their seniors’ club as their senior-most member. He marked his 102nd birthday on Oct. 20 and at their weekly meeting on Friday, the club threw him a party to celebrate the momentous occasion.

“I like coming to this place, it’s a very nice place and I like the people who work here. Never once did they ever not let me in or throw me out,” said Hodes in a speech he prepared for the occasion, much to the amusement of his fellow club members.

A World War II veteran born in England in 1922, Hodes maintains a quick wit and a positive outlook.

When asked the secret to his longevity, he wryly answered, “Live longer.” A question about how it feels to be a 102 elicited a jump out of his seat to pose in a boxing stance.

Library staff and members say he’s a delight to be around.

“Bert is just hilarious and he’s a hoot. He always has jokes and stories and all the customers really love him,” said Jane/Sheppard branch head Vann-Ly Maleszka.

“Although Bert is the most senior in our seniors’ group, he is the youngest at heart,” added Senior Library Assistant of the branch, Doriana Onorati. “The very first time I met Bert I said to him ‘It’s an honour to have you here. And he said, ‘No, it’s my honour to be here.’ Everyone has just a great respect for him because he’s an inspiration to us all … and one thing he taught us is it’s never too late to get a library card.”

Library staff presented Hodes with gifts and a card signed by fellow seniors club members. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Maleszka says the idea for a seniors club was born out of the simple need for older members of the library to connect with each other.

“They often tell staff that they really don’t spend any time with people their age or they don’t have any friends. And so they’re yearning for that social connectedness, that human connection,” she said.

“They needed a place that was safe and welcoming. A place where they can socialize and be part of the community,” added Onorati. “And here at the library, they have become like a little family. So we are like a little library family that take care of each other.”

The Jane/Sheppard branch seniors club meets every Friday at 10:30 a.m.

“Usually it’s a senior social, but occasionally we’ll have an author visit or a special presentation. Last week we had a presentation on native plants and the seniors were able to plant their own seeds and then they get to bring back their project in the spring and they’ll see how well they’ve done,” said Onorati.

“November is ‘make a will month’ in Ontario, so we have a ‘make a will’ personal finance workshops that are free for seniors,” added Maleszka.

There is a similar seniors club at the library’s Yorkville branch and numerous other programs geared towards seniors are available at branches across the city.

“One of the huge pillars for us here at the Toronto Public Library is to have great programs for people of all ages,” said Maleszka.

Seniors programming includes book clubs, knitting clubs, chess clubs, seniors socials, painting workshops, crafting circles and computer classes among many others.

As for Hodes, he enjoys the simpler pleasures of checking out a book or two, particularly biographies. He’s currently working on Henry Winkler’s “Being Henry: The Fonz and Beyond.”

As a word of advice from lessons he’s learned over his lifetime, he says it is important to stay positive and have a good sense of humour and most importantly, to live and let live.

“Do the best you can and don’t have prejudice,” he said. “The world is much smaller than it used to be and people are good everywhere.”

Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026

The Ontario government says it will allocate the vast majority of medical school seats to residents in the province with the remaining reserved for other Canadians, barring international students. The...

55m ago

'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales
'We feel hoodwinked': Ontario grocers wary of new recycling rules with alcohol sales

Ontario grocery stores — particularly smaller, independent shops — say new bottle return requirements that were sprung on them a week before they're set to take effect may make it impossible to participate...

4h ago

'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals
'Acting like a bunch of yahoos': Ford fumes at school board spending scandals

Premier Doug Ford fumed at recent school board spending scandals that have made headlines in Ontario, accusing some boards of simultaneously crying poor while "they're out partying and acting like a bunch...

6h ago

Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Toronto
Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in Toronto

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Toronto Toronto police say the man was found in an alleyway with gunshot wounds just before 6:30 a.m. near an after-hours...

2h ago

