The Toronto Maple Leafs have been ranked as the National Hockey League’s (NHL) most valuable team for the fourth straight year.

Sportico released its 2024 NHL Franchise Valuation Rankings, listing the Maple Leafs at $3.66 billion, up from $2.65 billion in 2023, a 38 per cent one-year value increase.

The Maple Leafs have occupied the number one spot since 2021, when Sportico first released its annual valuation rankings.

In September, Rogers acquired Bell’s 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) for $4.7 billion. MLSE is the parent company of the Maple Leafs, the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC of MLS and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. It also owns the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and the Raptors 905 of the G League.

Rounding out this year’s top five most valuable NHL teams are the New York Rangers ($3.25 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($2.93 billion), Boston Bruins ($2.67 billion) and the Los Angeles Kings ($2.5 billion). The Chicago Blackhawks ($2.45 billion) fell out of the top five after being ranked fourth last year.

Photo courtesy: Sportico.

As for the other Canadian teams, fresh off an appearance in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers rose to seventh on this year’s list, coming in at $2.4 billion. The Vancouver Canucks ranked 13th with a $1.73 billion valuation, while the Calgary Flames fell one spot at 18 and a 2024 valuation of $1.58 billion.

The Ottawa Senators slipped two spots to 29th with a $1.4 billion valuation, while the Winnipeg Jets dropped three places to 31st at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

According to Sportico, the Columbus Blue Jackets are currently the least valuable NHL franchise ($1.06 billion).

Full rankings: