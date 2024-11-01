Man to hospital after crashing car into Scarborough house

A male driver was injured after crashing his vehicle into a home in Scarborough, leading to the carport collapsing.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at 24 Portico Drive in the Ellesmere Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road area.

Toronto Paramedic Services says a man in his 50s was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Services says it appears the driver was travelling north, and instead of stopping at the T-intersection, continued at full speed and crashed into the home’s carport, resulting in its collapse.

Initial reports mentioned a woman had been injured, and it’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.