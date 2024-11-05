Video shows suspects throwing Molotov cocktails inside Richmond Hill movie theatre

Two suspects sought in connection with an arson investigation at a Richmond Hill theatre
Two suspects sought in connection with an arson investigation at a Richmond Hill theatre. (York Regional Police video)

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 5, 2024 1:36 pm.

A movie theatre in Richmond Hill that was the past target of numerous shootings linked to a suspected turf war surrounding South Indian-language movies has now been hit by an arson attack that was captured on security video.

Emergency crews were called to the theatre in the East Beaver Creek and Highway 7 area on Sunday night at around 11:10 p.m. for reports of a fire in the main lobby.

The building’s sprinkler system activated and doused the blaze. Police say there were people on the theatre’s second floor at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators discovered the cause of the blaze after reviewing security video that shows two suspects in a grey SUV park in front of the cinema, exit the vehicle, and walk through the main entrance.

One of them places a blue bag near the cinema’s wall where the movie posters hang, then they both light what appear to be Molotov cocktails before throwing them at the wall towards the bag, causing a burst of flames.

Investigators say the duo fled in the SUV, which had a licence plate DCKP 812.

“The suspect vehicle is registered as a grey Acura RDX and was reported stolen out of Toronto on October 28, 2024,” police said in a release.

Suspect #1 is described as: Medium build, wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, black gloves and a mask.

Suspect #2 is described as: Medium build, wearing white shoes, black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a mask.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township
Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township...

55m ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

4h ago

U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing
U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing

The U.S. election on Tuesday will also see voting occur for all 435 members of the House of Representatives along with a third of the senate.

22m ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

5h ago

Top Stories

Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township
Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township...

55m ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

4h ago

U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing
U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing

The U.S. election on Tuesday will also see voting occur for all 435 members of the House of Representatives along with a third of the senate.

22m ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.

16h ago

2:40
Gusty and warm on Tuesday
Gusty and warm on Tuesday

Temperatures will be back up above 20 C this week before they start to drop back down again. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.

19h ago

2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

3:00
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple

At least three arrested in connection to violent clashes outside a Hindu Temple in Brampton. Shauna Hunt with reaction from all levels of government, and the deep-seated issues in the community.

20h ago

More Videos