Toronto breaks 65-year-old November temperature record as warm stretch continues

Woodbine Beach weather
A man walks his dog at Woodbine Beach in Toronto. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 6, 2024 7:34 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 7:54 am.

On the heels of breaking a 65-year-old temperature record on Tuesday, a stretch of above-seasonal weather will continue today.

The daytime high was recorded as 23 C at 2 p.m. at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday, several degrees higher than the previous temperature record when it reached 20 C in 1959. Humidex values made it feel more like 27 C on Tuesday.

To put that into perspective, Toronto’s average high in November is 9 C, while the low is typically around the freezing mark or 1 C.

The warm weather will last one more day, as 680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor forecasts a guaranteed high of 21 C in Toronto on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Related:

“The average high [this year] is around 9 C. We’ll have that as an overnight low [Wednesday] night and early tomorrow,” Taylor said. “The high staying above that average of 9 C, with 13 C expected [on Thursday] and 13 C [on Friday].”

Toronto could break a temperature record for the second day in a row if Wednesday’s daytime high surpasses 20 C, which was set in 2020.

The city also experienced above-seasonal conditions in October, when daytime temperatures reached and surpassed 20 C in the middle of the month.

For details on your extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP
U.S. Election 2024: Donald Trump elected 47th President: AP

Republican Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago. With a win in...

breaking

1h ago

Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win
Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election as president of the United States. Trump staged a major political comeback, securing the necessary 270 electoral...

46m ago

U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown
U.S. election results: Electoral votes and state-by-state breakdown

Millions across the United States made their way to the polls to cast a vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday in what was a tight race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald...

2h ago

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump...

7m ago

1:01
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township
Armed home invasion caught on camera in King Township

In video released by police, you can see the suspects open fire inside a home they broke into in King Township resulting in injuries to a neighbour.

15h ago

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.
1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.
2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

3:00
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple

At least three arrested in connection to violent clashes outside a Hindu Temple in Brampton. Shauna Hunt with reaction from all levels of government, and the deep-seated issues in the community.

