On the heels of breaking a 65-year-old temperature record on Tuesday, a stretch of above-seasonal weather will continue today.

The daytime high was recorded as 23 C at 2 p.m. at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday, several degrees higher than the previous temperature record when it reached 20 C in 1959. Humidex values made it feel more like 27 C on Tuesday.

To put that into perspective, Toronto’s average high in November is 9 C, while the low is typically around the freezing mark or 1 C.

The warm weather will last one more day, as 680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor forecasts a guaranteed high of 21 C in Toronto on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

“The average high [this year] is around 9 C. We’ll have that as an overnight low [Wednesday] night and early tomorrow,” Taylor said. “The high staying above that average of 9 C, with 13 C expected [on Thursday] and 13 C [on Friday].”

Toronto could break a temperature record for the second day in a row if Wednesday’s daytime high surpasses 20 C, which was set in 2020.

The city also experienced above-seasonal conditions in October, when daytime temperatures reached and surpassed 20 C in the middle of the month.

