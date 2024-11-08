Ontario man, 37, charged in sex trafficking investigation

Police have released an image of 37-year-old Marcus Moses.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 8, 2024 12:15 pm.

A 37-year-old Ontario man who is accused of sex trafficking two women across the province has been arrested, according to police.

Last month, officers from three separate police agencies in Peel, Halton and the Niagara region launched a joint investigation after two women who were unknown to each other, alleged that they were trafficked throughout the Golden Horseshoe area.

The victims say the suspect commanded authority over many aspects of their lives and used his control to make financial gains. 

In a statement released Friday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Marcus Moses. He was located and arrested at a residence in Thorold, Ontario following the execution of two search warrants.

During the search, officers say they located a loaded firearm and a large amount of ammunition, including a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds.

Police also seized an unknown quantity of controlled substances which they believe were also being trafficked.

Moses faces at least 13 charges, including: procuring sexual services, trafficking of people, possession of a restricted and/or prohibited firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Moses was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. His car was also seized by police as investigators believe it was used in connection with the offences.

Officers say Moses has community ties to the Peel Region and that there may be more alleged victims, particularly in the Golden Horseshoe area. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

