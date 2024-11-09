Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests

Peel Regional Police continue to investigate a series of violent demonstrations that took place on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton and spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga earlier this week.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton. He is the fifth person to be charged as a result of the violent clashes.

Gosal is accused of assaulting someone with a weapon and was granted a conditional release from jail. He is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Officers were initially called to a large demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on The Gore Road on Sunday, November 3. Videos circulating on social media appear to show demonstrators holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India’s national flag.

The videos seem to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles in what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple.

A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today.

The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.

I begin to feel… pic.twitter.com/vPDdk9oble — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) November 3, 2024

The group Sikhs for Justice said Khalistan supporters had been protesting the presence of Indian consulate officials undertaking an announced visit to provide administrative services such as helping seniors access pensions.

Four people have been arrested and an off-duty Peel police officer was suspended for their involvement in the demonstration.

In response to the recent events, the Indian Consulate in Toronto has said it is suspending some of its diplomatic visits to process paperwork at places like religious temples.

The violence has further heightened tensions between Canada and India after six Indian diplomats were expelled in October when the RCMP flagged them as persons of interest in alleged crimes against Canadians.

Peel Regional Police have launched a strategic investigative team who are analyzing hundreds of videos from the clashes in order to identify additional suspects.

“We would like to remind the public that complex investigations such as these take time and that individuals are arrested as they are identified and in no specific order,” the service said in a press release.

Authorities say they anticipate more arrests.

With files from The Canadian Press and CityNews’ John Marchesan and Shauna Hunt.