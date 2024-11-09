Fifth person arrested in connection to violent Brampton protests

Community members were left reeling Tuesday after tense protests at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area led to police intervention two nights in a row, the clashes adding fuel to already fiery Canada-India diplomatic relations.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 9, 2024 2:43 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2024 2:49 pm.

Peel Regional Police continue to investigate a series of violent demonstrations that took place on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton and spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga earlier this week.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton. He is the fifth person to be charged as a result of the violent clashes.

Gosal is accused of assaulting someone with a weapon and was granted a conditional release from jail. He is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Officers were initially called to a large demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on The Gore Road on Sunday, November 3. Videos circulating on social media appear to show demonstrators holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India’s national flag.

The videos seem to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles in what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple.

The group Sikhs for Justice said Khalistan supporters had been protesting the presence of Indian consulate officials undertaking an announced visit to provide administrative services such as helping seniors access pensions.

Four people have been arrested and an off-duty Peel police officer was suspended for their involvement in the demonstration.

In response to the recent events, the Indian Consulate in Toronto has said it is suspending some of its diplomatic visits to process paperwork at places like religious temples.

The violence has further heightened tensions between Canada and India after six Indian diplomats were expelled in October when the RCMP flagged them as persons of interest in alleged crimes against Canadians.

Peel Regional Police have launched a strategic investigative team who are analyzing hundreds of videos from the clashes in order to identify additional suspects. 

“We would like to remind the public that complex investigations such as these take time and that individuals are arrested as they are identified and in no specific order,” the service said in a press release.

Authorities say they anticipate more arrests.

With files from The Canadian Press and CityNews’ John Marchesan and Shauna Hunt.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 30, dead following possible stabbing in Brampton
Man, 30, dead following possible stabbing in Brampton

A man is dead following a possible stabbing incident in Brampton. Peel police were called to the Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road area on Saturday afternoon for reports of a stabbing. When they...

2m ago

Man critically injured in Brampton shooting
Man critically injured in Brampton shooting

A man has been critically injured following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Inder Heights Drive near Mayfield Road around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Paramedics...

1h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault
Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in the downtown core. Investigators say on November 6, a woman was walking in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street...

20m ago

'Very limited' bus service resumes in Brampton amid workers' strike
'Very limited' bus service resumes in Brampton amid workers' strike

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night. Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man, 30, dead following possible stabbing in Brampton
Man, 30, dead following possible stabbing in Brampton

A man is dead following a possible stabbing incident in Brampton. Peel police were called to the Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road area on Saturday afternoon for reports of a stabbing. When they...

2m ago

Man critically injured in Brampton shooting
Man critically injured in Brampton shooting

A man has been critically injured following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Inder Heights Drive near Mayfield Road around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Paramedics...

1h ago

Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault
Police search for man wanted in alleged downtown sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man after a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in the downtown core. Investigators say on November 6, a woman was walking in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street...

20m ago

'Very limited' bus service resumes in Brampton amid workers' strike
'Very limited' bus service resumes in Brampton amid workers' strike

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night. Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.

22h ago

3:17
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures

A new study suggests that closing some safe consumption sites in Toronto will not only result in hundreds of people losing access to potentially life saving services, but it could also lead to an increase in overdoses. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

2:15
Man in his 70s dies following Etobicoke house fire
Man in his 70s dies following Etobicoke house fire

A senior has died after a fire broke out in the bedroom of his Etobicoke home. Erica Natividad with the efforts from family and first responders to save his life. 

21h ago

2:44
New record for largest pumpkin grown in Ontario
New record for largest pumpkin grown in Ontario

The grower of this gigantic gourd says he's feeling good after years of progress growing enormous pumpkins. David Zura explains. 

22h ago

2:21
Canada re-assembles US relations committee
Canada re-assembles US relations committee

The federal government has re-assembled a cabinet committee focused on dealings with America. Canada's farmers do billions in trade with the U.S. and say they're "tired of losing all the time" in trade deals.

16h ago

More Videos