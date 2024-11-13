Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police

A male youth is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.

Authorities and Peel Regional Paramedic Services located a male youth who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, and he is now in stable condition.

The victim’s age was not immediately confirmed, but a police source tells 680News Radio that the boy is around 14 years old. It’s believed the male youth was with a group of friends when the stabbing occurred.

Currently, there is no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

PRP is urging any witnesses to come forward.