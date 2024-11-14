Why a rape trial in France has transfixed the world

In today’s The Big Story podcast, a rape trial in France involving Gisele Pelicot’s husband and 50 other men, has transfixed the world. Not simply because of the crimes involved, but because of the way Gisele has wrestled the narrative away from the ones the world too often hears in the coverage and discussion of sex assault.

Catherine Porter is covering the Pelicot case as an international correspondent for The New York Times. “[Gisele] made this very brave decision to open the trial to the public, by stating that she we wanted shame to change sides, that she should not feel ashamed walking into the courtroom, but the men who come into the courtroom everyday are the ones who should feel ashamed,” says Porter.

So how has the trial impacted France? And will it lead to change?