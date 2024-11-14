Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 17-year-old male youth from Toronto in connection to a January 2024 homicide in Kitchener.

At around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Gray Street, near the intersection of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard.

Police located a 28-year-old male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that two suspects were involved in the shooting homicide.

On Nov. 12, authorities arrested and charged a 17-year-old Toronto male youth with first-degree murder. The accused remains in custody. He was not identified through the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

A second suspect remains at large, and a photo has been released. The investigation is ongoing.