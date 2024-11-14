Toronto youth charged with 1st-degree murder, second suspect wanted in Kitchener homicide

Kitchener homicide suspect
A second suspect remains at large, and a photo has been released. The investigation is ongoing. Photo: Waterloo police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 14, 2024 9:02 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2024 9:08 am.

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 17-year-old male youth from Toronto in connection to a January 2024 homicide in Kitchener.

At around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Gray Street, near the intersection of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard.

Police located a 28-year-old male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that two suspects were involved in the shooting homicide.

On Nov. 12, authorities arrested and charged a 17-year-old Toronto male youth with first-degree murder. The accused remains in custody. He was not identified through the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

A second suspect remains at large, and a photo has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building
Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital in critical condition following a double stabbing at a Toronto apartment building. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community...

updated

24m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

23h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with...
Police share body-cam footage of officer interaction during violent protest at Brampton temple
Police share body-cam footage of officer interaction during violent protest at Brampton temple

Peel Regional Police have shared body-cam footage of a police officer who was involved in an interaction with a protester when tensions rose on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier this month. Officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building
Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital in critical condition following a double stabbing at a Toronto apartment building. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community...

updated

24m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

23h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with...
Police share body-cam footage of officer interaction during violent protest at Brampton temple
Police share body-cam footage of officer interaction during violent protest at Brampton temple

Peel Regional Police have shared body-cam footage of a police officer who was involved in an interaction with a protester when tensions rose on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier this month. Officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
How to avoid getting scammed when buying Taylor Swift tickets
How to avoid getting scammed when buying Taylor Swift tickets

A Toronto woman tells a cautionary tale of how she fell for online scams when trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets. Dilshad Burman with how to protect yourselves and your wallet.

16h ago

3:03
Autistic child’s weighted stuffed animal not allowed on recent flight
Autistic child’s weighted stuffed animal not allowed on recent flight

A Peterborough mom reached out to Speakers Corner after a stuffed animal her son relies on to keep calm was not allowed to accompany him on a recent flight.

22h ago

5:20
Tips on taking public transit to and from Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
Tips on taking public transit to and from Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

As the Eras Tour hits Toronto, the TTC is expecting an additional 20,000 riders on Taylor Swift concert days. We run through the best ways to get to and from the shows on public transit.

23h ago

2:02
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle

Police in York Region are reporting a concerning trend: rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles. As Michelle Mackey reports, since September there have been at least 20 incidents, one of them caught on camera.

1:51
Toronto looking at ways to fight province on bike lanes
Toronto looking at ways to fight province on bike lanes

The battle over bike lanes comes to Toronto city council this week. But as Premier Doug Ford prepares to rip up some of the existing lanes, is there anything Toronto can do to stop it? Alan Carter with the the political fight to control city streets.
More Videos