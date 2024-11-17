Man, 22, facing more than a dozen charges related to sex trafficking

Photo of Leighton Keen Junior Whitfield
Photo of Leighton Keen Junior Whitfield released by Toronto police. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 17, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2024 1:33 pm.

A 22-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges after a woman claims she was forced into the sex trade in Toronto.

Toronto police say a woman met a man after she moved to Ontario and through a “combination of deception, coercion and physical violence” she was sex trafficked for almost five months.

“The money earned throughout the trafficking period was turned over to the accused,” police said in a release on Sunday.

Following an investigation by the Human Trafficking Unit, a 22-year-old man was arrested in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue on Nov. 10.

Leighton Keen Junior Whitfield – who also goes by the alias “2C” – is facing five charges related to sex trafficking along with four counts of assault, two counts of assault by choking, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats causing bodily harm.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Top Stories

Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

9m ago

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

4h ago

October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend
October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend

TORONTO — The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term...

8h ago

Trudeau committed to three-way trade talks despite calls to drop Mexico from Ontario, Alberta
Trudeau committed to three-way trade talks despite calls to drop Mexico from Ontario, Alberta

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is still committed to three-way trade negotiations with the US, despite calls from two provincial premiers to drop Mexico from any future...

1h ago

