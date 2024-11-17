Man, 22, facing more than a dozen charges related to sex trafficking

A 22-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges after a woman claims she was forced into the sex trade in Toronto.

Toronto police say a woman met a man after she moved to Ontario and through a “combination of deception, coercion and physical violence” she was sex trafficked for almost five months.

“The money earned throughout the trafficking period was turned over to the accused,” police said in a release on Sunday.

Following an investigation by the Human Trafficking Unit, a 22-year-old man was arrested in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue on Nov. 10.

Leighton Keen Junior Whitfield – who also goes by the alias “2C” – is facing five charges related to sex trafficking along with four counts of assault, two counts of assault by choking, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats causing bodily harm.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.